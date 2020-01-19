Hoopeston Police Department reports Jan. 13-18
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2:45 p.m.- David Cannon, 40, of Hoopeston, was arrested after the HPD was dispatched to the 500 block of South Second Avenue for a verbal dispute. A search was conducted on Cannon and he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the PSB.
Thursday, Jan. 16, 1:21 p.m.- Megan Lane, 32, of Hoopeston, and Ashleigh E. Sosbe, 38, of Hoopeston, were arrested following a traffic stop at South Third Street and East Penn Street. During the stop, a search of the vehicle was performed resulting in drug paraphernalia being found. Lane and Sosbe were taken to the HPD for processing and were later released with a notice to appear in city court.
Thursday, Jan. 16, 5:37 p.m.- Javier Aguirre, 44, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers stopped Aguirre about a bicycle issue. A computer check revealed Aguirre had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. Aguirre was taken to the HPD for processing and was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville in lieu of bond.
Thursday, Jan. 16, 10:33 p.m.- A 14-year-old male juvenile, who is on home-confinement, was found at another location and arrested before being taken to the HPD. He was later taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Danville to await a hearing.
Friday, Jan. 17, 1:30 p.m.- Haley Edwards, 24, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the Marathon Gas Station for a report of burglary. A video showed Edwards failing to pay for an item. She was later through a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, Edwards was found to be in possession of an open container of alcohol. She was taken to the HPD for processing and was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Traffic Accidents
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6:44 p.m.- Robert Moore, of Rossville, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Impala eastbound and was stopped behind a 2011 Buick Utility, driven by Kathleen Vines, of Hoopeston, waiting on a train to pass at South First Avenue and West Orange Street. Moore went to hit his brake but accidentally hit Vines’s vehicle in the rear. Vines was then knocked into the rear of a 2015 Ford Utility, driven by Leslie Hardcastle, of Hoopeston. All of the vehicles were insured. No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported.
Thursday, Jan. 16, 11:08 a.m.- A unknown vehicle struck a fire hydrant on the corner of North Eighth Street and East Honeywell Avenue and pushed it over before leaving the scene without reporting it. An investigation is ongoing.
Fire Calls
Monday, Jan. 13, 8:28 p.m.- A residents called in a report of smoke showing possibly from the wiring of a residence on the 400 block of West Lincoln Street. The Hoopeston Fire Department responded and found no actual fire. The HFD requested Ameren to respond.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 12:21 p.m.- Jax Wax representatives, at 214 E. Penn, called the HPD to report they had lost part of their electrical service and smelled a hot odor in the business. The HFD responded and found no injuries or damage and cleared the scene at 12:51 p.m. Ameren was advised to respond.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1:29 p.m.- The HFD was dispatched to a report of a single vehicle on fire south of 4000 North Rd on 1550 East Rd. No injuries were reported or damage reported at the time of entry.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7:38 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Hoopeston Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of South Third Street for an activated carbon dioxide detector. No injuries were reported and no damage was reported.
Wednesday, Jan. 14, 6:25 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department, Hoopeston Police Department and EMS were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Honeywell Avenue for flames and smoke showing. No injuries or damage was reported.
Theft
Thursday, Jan. 16, 9:50 p.m.- A 46-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had stolen property from his residence on the 400 block of North Ninth Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.