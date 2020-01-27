Hoopeston Police Department reports Jan. 20-25
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Jan. 20, 11:36 a.m.- Chase R. Hensley, 24, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers checked in with Hensley knowing that he had an outstanding Champaign County warrant. A computer check confirmed that information and Hensley was taken into custody. He was processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await extradition.
Monday, Jan. 20, 1:15 p.m.- Justin Lawless, 39, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers performed a traffic stop on his vehicle. A computer check revealed the vehicle had expired registration. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia. Lawless was taken to the HPD where he was processed and released with a notice to appear.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 8:54 p.m.- A 13-year-old juvenile male was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of West Elm Street for a report of a stolen firearm. After an investigation, the juvenile was located and arrested. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Danville.
Friday, Jan. 24, 4:52 p.m.- Jeremiah Smith, 39, of Rossville, was arrested following a traffic stop when a computer check revealed Smith had a revoked driver’s license. Smith was taken to the HPD to be processed and was later released with a Vermilion County court date.
Friday, Jan. 24, 8:54 p.m.- Jeffrey Davis, 51, of Hoopeston, Susie Davis, 37, of Hoopeston, were arrested after officers were called to Parkview Court in reference to a report of trespassing. Upon investigation, Jeffrey Davis was located, arrested and charged with criminal trespass on state-supported property. Susie Davis was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. They were both taken to the HPD. Jeffrey Davis was released and given a county court date. Susie Davis was taken to the Public Safety Building to await arraignment.
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2:41 a.m.- Joseph Cannon, 47, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 600 block of West Elm St. for a reported disturbance. Cannon was taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released with a city court date and citation.
Saturday, Jan. 25, 4:05 p.m.- Joshua Fiala, 31, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to Olympic Hardware for a report of items being taken from the store. Fiala was located and taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Traffic Accident
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 8:50 a.m.- The owner of Paul’s Towing building, at 102 E. Lincoln Street, reported that an unknown semi had run over the hazard posts and rock. The semi damaged the marker posts of the city of Hoopeston and left the scene without reporting the accident.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:15 a.m.- A 1987 Ford pick-up, driven by Jerid A. Myler, of Hoopeston, and a 2014 Ford, driven by Michelle Gonzalez, of Hoopeston, were involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of West Thompson and North Dixie Highway. No injuries were reported. Minimal damage to both vehicles and both were driven away from the scene. Myler was cited for no proof of insurance.
Friday, Jan. 24, 11:46 a.m.- Joseph Sloan, of Hoopeston, was driving a 1995 GMC pick-up when he struck a 2011 Ford UT, driven by Cheryl Ennen, of Piper City, while backing up at 209 S. First Avenue. No injuries were reported at the time of the report. No citations were issued and both vehicles were insured.
Theft
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 11:16 a.m.- Wessels Hot Rod Shop representatives reported that someone had removed solar panels from the roof deck. An investigation is ongoing.
Found Items
Tuesday, Jan. 21, time unknown- A camera with earbuds in it on a lanyard was found in the area of South Third Street and East Chestnut Street. The owner may identify and claim at the Hoopeston Police Department.
Found Bicycle
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 8 a.m.- A woman’s Columbia Mountaire bicycle was recovered at Henning’s. The owner can identify and claim the bicycle at city hall.