Hoopeston Police Department reports Jan. 6-12
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Jan. 6, 10:31 p.m.- Mary Adams, 58, of Hoopeston, was cited for unlawful acts constituting disorderly conduct after a complainant reported she had received harassing text messages she was receiving from Adams. A city citation and court date was mailed to Adams after officers attempted to make contact with her.
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 3:19 p.m.- Roel Alaniz Jr., 55, of Boswell, Ind., was arrested after a traffic stop at Euclid and East Elm Street and a computer search showed that Alaniz had a suspended license. Alaniz was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a Vermilion County court date.
Traffic Accidents
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 8:15 a.m.- Heather L. Moore, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2003 Jeep and was stopped on South Fourth Street going southbound. Moore started to back up and struck a 2012 Chevy, driven by Gary Deck, of Hoopeston. Both vehicles were insured. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported at the time of the incident.
Fire Calls
Sunday, Jan. 12, 8:11 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of East Thompson for smoke showing. Crews discovered a working fire once on scene.