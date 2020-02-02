Hoopeston Police Department reports Jan. 26-Feb. 1
Arrests/Citations
Sunday, Jan. 26, 4:47 a.m.- Joshua Killion, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 600 block of West Washington for a reported domestic disturbance. After an investigation, Killion was arrested and charged with domestic battery and taken to the Hoopeston Police Department to be processed. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Sunday, Jan. 26, 7:03 p.m.- Vernon Fink III, 46, of Ambia, Ind., was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop at Hoopeston Area Middle School and a computer search showed that Fink did not have a valid driver’s license. A search of the vehicle was performed and methamphetamine was found. Fink was taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 12:02 a.m.- Kaylynn Kruger, 31, of Rossville, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop at Casey’s General Store on Orange. During the stop, a computer check revealed that Kruger’s license plate registration was expired and that Kruger’s license was revoked. She was taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court date.
Thursday, Jan. 30, 4:50 p.m.- Javier Aguirre, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child stemming from a report at 7:32 p.m. Jan. 29. Aguirre was taken to the HPD and later transported to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await a hearing before a judge.
Friday, Jan. 31, 11:50 a.m.- Belinda D. Solis, 36, of Hoopeston, turned herself in on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear/jury trial. She was released after posting $5,000 10 percent plus the $75 failure to appear fee. A new court date was set and Solis was released from custody.
Friday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m.- Kristy L. Powers, 40, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Main Street for a reported domestic disturbance. Powers was taken to the HPD to be processed and was later released with a city notice to appear.
Fire Calls
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2:09 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a reported fire alarm at Silgan, 324 W. Main St. A faulty valve was located and the alarm was reset.
Traffic Accident
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 8:50 a.m.- The owner of Paul’s Towing building, at 102 E. Lincoln Street, reported that an unknown semi had run over the hazard posts and rock. The semi damaged the marker posts of the city of Hoopeston and left the scene without reporting the accident.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:15 a.m.- A 1987 Ford pick-up, driven by Jerid A. Myler, of Hoopeston, and a 2014 Ford, driven by Michelle Gonzalez, of Hoopeston, were involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of West Thompson and North Dixie Highway. No injuries were reported. Minimal damage to both vehicles and both were driven away from the scene. Myler was cited for no proof of insurance.
Friday, Jan. 24, 11:46 a.m.- Joseph Sloan, of Hoopeston, was driving a 1995 GMC pick-up when he struck a 2011 Ford UT, driven by Cheryl Ennen, of Piper City, while backing up at 209 S. First Avenue. No injuries were reported at the time of the report. No citations were issued and both vehicles were insured.
Thursday, Jan. 30, 10:34 a.m.- An accident that occurred Jan. 17 at the Silgan west truck parking lot, 324 W. Main St., was reported to the HPD. An unknown vehicle struck the side of a 2020 Stou semi an trailer, owned by Strausberger Trucking Inc., Earl Park, Ind., and left without reporting the incident. The accident caused damage to the side of the trailer. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 11:16 a.m.- Wessels Hot Rod Shop representatives reported that someone had removed solar panels from the roof deck. An investigation is ongoing.
Found Items
Tuesday, Jan. 21, time unknown- A camera with earbuds in it on a lanyard was found in the area of South Third Street and East Chestnut Street. The owner may identify and claim at the Hoopeston Police Department.
Found Bicycle
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 8 a.m.- A woman’s Columbia Mountaire bicycle was recovered at Henning’s. The owner can identify and claim the bicycle at city hall.