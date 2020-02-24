Hoopeston Police Department reports Feb. 17-24
Arrests/Citations
Thursday, Feb. 20, 3:43 p.m.- A unknown vehicle struck a parked 2017 Buick, owned by Theresa Hennessy, of Loda, while backing out of a parking space on the 100 block of North Fourth Street at 3:43 p.m. Feb. 19. The driver fled the scene without reporting the accident. An investigation into the accident identified Macalie Martinez, 25, of Hoopeston, as the driver the vehicle, a 2010 Ford, and she was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked license.
Thursday, Feb. 20, 4:49 p.m.- Michael Abbott, 51, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers attempted to stop his vehicle on a traffic violation. After a brief vehicle pursuit, Abbott finally stopped. A computer check revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license. He was taken to the HPD to be processed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude peace officers, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Traffic Accident
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6:03 p.m.- David Olson, of Hoopeston, was backing his 2013 Ram pick-up out to turn around at West Orange Street and South First Avenue when he struck a 2001 Nissan Utility, driven by James Byers, of Georgetown. No citations were issued and both vehicles were insured.
Burglary
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 11:36 a.m.- A 64-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had taken several items from his garage on the 700 block of East Seminary Avenue.
Criminal Damage to Property
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2:05 p.m.- A 50-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged windows at her residence on the 400 block of South Market Street with a pellet gun.
Recovered Property
Wednesday, Feb. 12, time unknown- A black mountain bike was found lying in the alleyway near Tedd’s Home Beverage. The owner may claim the bike at the HPD.
Items Found
Monday, Feb. 17, time unknown- A kid’s drum was found in the 200 block of West Elm Street. The owner may claim it at the HPD.