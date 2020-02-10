Hoopeston Police Department reports Feb. 3-9
Arrests/Citations
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2:15 p.m.- Jennifer L. Plecker, 39, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 400 block of East Penn Street due to an incident at a residence. She was charged with child neglect and endangering the life or health of a child.
Friday, Feb. 7, 8:01 p.m.- Donald Langston, 63, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of East Lincoln for a reported battery in progress. Upon investigation, Langston was taken into custody on charges of home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Saturday, Feb. 8, 5:49 p.m.- Jessica Cabrales, 40, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers checked out a vehicle with a car door open on the 700 block of East Young. A computer check revealed the owner had two outstanding Vermilion County warrants for failure to appear. Cabrales was taken into custody and to the HPD to be processed. She was released with a new court date after posting bond.
Sunday, Feb. 9, 3:58 p.m.- Shayonte Turkiewicz-Munson, 26, of Milford, was arrested after officers responded to the 200 block of West Elm Street for a vehicle stuck in a yard. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Turkiewicz-Munson, and a computer check revealed that her license was suspended. She was taken to the HPD, processed and released with a notice to appear.
Sunday, Feb. 9, 9:11 p.m.- Rachel Harper, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers had pulled a vehicle over at Fifth Street and Main Street and the vehicle Harper was driving stopped behind them. A computer check revealed Harper had a suspended driver’s license and was in possession of methamphetamine. She was processed at the HPD and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Fire Calls
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6:15 a.m.- A space heater in a garage on the 800 block of East McCracken Avenue caught fire but was put out right away. The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to investigate the issue. No damage was reported at the time.
Traffic Accidents
Monday, Feb. 3, 9:41 a.m.- Jason A. Thomas, of Lafayette, Ind., was backing a 2013 Subaru up on the 700 block of First Avenue and struck a parked 2018 Ford Explorer, owned by the Hoopeston Police Department. Both vehicles were insured.
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 12:54 p.m.- Jose S. Colunga, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna in the Dollar General parking lot Feb. 5 when he struck front of the store and caused damage to the building. The Hoopeston Police Department, Hoopeston Fire Department and Arrow Ambulance were dispatched to the accident. At least one person was injured in the accident was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana. The store was temporarily closed until a disaster recovery agency could respond and secure the building. Colunga’s vehicle is insured. Dollar General reopened around 5 p.m. Feb. 6. A Dollar General Public Relations representative said the company is still assessing damage estimates from the accident.
Theft of Vehicle
Sunday, Feb. 9, 10:53 p.m.- A 26-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had stolen his 1999 Dodge truck from his driveway on the 400 block of West Maple Street. An investigation is ongoing.