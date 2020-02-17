Hoopeston Police Department reports Feb. 10-16
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Feb. 10, 2:51 p.m.- Jessica Carpenter, 40, of Hoopeston, and Titus Barber, 41, of Hoopeston, were arrested following a traffic stop on the 800 block of North Market Street. A computer search showed that Carpenter had a suspended license. During a search of the vehicle Barber was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Both were taken to the HPD to be processed. Carpenter was released with a Vermilion County Court date. Barber was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Friday, Feb. 14, 1:16 a.m.- Ceciliana Tubbs-Barreto, 20, of Hoopeston, turned herself in on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. She posted bond and was released with a new court date.
Friday, Feb. 14, 1:05 p.m.- Donald L. Langston, 63, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant after officers went to his location on the 300 block of West Main Street to apprehend him on the warrant. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later transported to the PSB in Danville.
Traffic Accident
Friday, Feb. 14, 12:20 p.m.- Jeremiah Smith, 39, of Rossville, was arrested after attempting by entering a 2007 Pontiac without permission and backed into a parked 2006 BMW, owned by Riley C. Watson, of Hoopeston. Smith was later taken into custody and the vehicle was recovered by Iroquois County.
Fire Call
Monday, Feb. 10, 9:14 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of North Fourth Street for a vehicle on fire. No injuries were reported.
Criminal Damage to Property
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2:05 p.m.- A 50-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged windows at her residence on the 400 block of South Market Street with a pellet gun.
Recovered Property
Wednesday, Feb. 12, time unknown- A black mountain bike was found lying in the alleyway near Tedd’s Home Beverage. The owner may claim the bike at the HPD.