Hoopeston Police Department reports Feb. 24-Feb. 29
Aggravated Battery/Battery
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2:10 a.m.- Five adults were injured following a brawl on the 300 block of South Third Street. HPD officers responded with Arrow Ambulance to a report of a woman who was unresponsive and had been battered. Through the initial investigation, several subjects came forward advising that they had also been battered. An investigation into the incident continues and a report has been forwarded to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges.
Traffic Accidents
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 10:27 a.m.- Tangeva Stevens, of Woodland, was backing a 2005 Freightliner van out of a driveway as James A. Prather, of Hoopeston, was backing up a 2003 International dump truck to reposition the snow plow. The vehicles collided. Both were insured and no citations were issued. Both were driven away from the scene.
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 1:12 p.m.- Kayla Waddell, 24, of Naples, Fla., was driving northbound on South Sixth Highway in a 1997 Ford F150 and was attempting to turn into the Casey’s parking lot when she struck a 2011 Chevrolet SUV, driven by Carols Sanchez Jr., of Mount Pleasant, Wisc.. A computer check revealed Waddell had a suspended Florida driver’s license. She was arrested and taken to the HPD for processing. She was later released with a notice to appear in traffic court and given citations for driving while license suspended and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were insured.
Saturday, Feb. 29, 8:38 p.m.- Officers were called to the 200 block of West Elm in reference to a damaged guide wire for a utility pole. An investigation found that Joshua Hasbargen, 26, of Hoopeston, was the driver responsible for the damage. Hasbargen told police that, while exiting an alley, he turned to tightly and the side of his truck made contact with the guide wire. Hasbargen was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and no valid driver’s license. He was given a traffic court date and released.