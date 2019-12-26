Hoopeston Police Department reports Dec. 16-25
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 8:05 p.m.- Timothy Schroeder, 38, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 700 block of East Young for a reported domestic issue. A computer check revealed that Schroeder had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and was later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:34 p.m.- Jacqualyn Rife, 38, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to CVS for a reported retail theft. An investigation found the suspect to be Rife. She was located, arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. She was later released with a county court date.
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 10:50 p.m.- Brad Herman, 60, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to 428 W. Orange in reference to a battery complaint. Herman was taken to the HPD to be processed and later released with a city citation and a court date.
Monday, Dec. 23, 2:05 a.m.- Rhonda Fink, 41, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers stopped her vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. She was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 8:43 a.m.- Carrie Gray, 47, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a complainant called 911 and stated he was attacked in his residence on the 700 block of South Second Avenue. Gray was detained and then taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await a bond hearing before a judge.
Fire Calls
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1:35 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of North Fourth Street for a report of a CO detector that kept activating. The HFD checked in with the residence and found no complaints of illness. The detector was found to be faulty and in need of replacement.
Traffic Accidents
Saturday, Dec. 21, 5:58 p.m.- Dorothy Rickart, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sedan when she failed to yield and struck the front driver’s side wheel of a New Holland tractor, driven by Rogelio Rivera, of Hoopeston, at Elm Street and Sixth Avenue. No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 8:25 a.m.- Charles Tincher, of Hoopeston, driving a 2010 Chevy SUV, and Jacob Nolan, of Hoopeston, driving a 2015 Hyundai, were involved in a traffic accident at South Sixth Avenue and West Orange Street. The HPD, Hoopeston Fire Department and Arrow Ambulance were dispatched to the scene to handle injuries. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. One person had to be taken to the Carle Hoopeston ED to be checked out for minor injuries. Both vehicles were insured. Tincher was cited for failure to stop at a marked intersection control device. A court date in Danville was issued.
Burglary
Sunday, Dec. 22, 8:20 p.m.- HPD officers were called to the 700 block of South First Avenue in reference to a burglary. The complainant reported someone had entered her residence and stole money. An investigation is ongoing.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 6:10 p.m.- A 52-year-old Hoopeston resident reported someone had entered her home and removed items.