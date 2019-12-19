Hoopeston Police Department reports Dec. 9-18
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Dec. 9, 7:26 p.m.- Jermaine McQueen, 35, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on South Fifth Avenue and West Chestnut Street. During the stop, an investigation revealed McQueen to be in possession of an open container, possession of methamphetamine and a weapon. McQueen was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a felon. McQueen was taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2:35 a.m.- James Brayboy, 22, was arrested after officers were called to the Hoopeston ED for a report of a woman who had been battered. Upon further investigation, Brayboy was charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery, battery of an unborn child and criminal trespassing. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Thursday, Dec. 12, 4:52 p.m.- Megan Brewster, 32, of Hoopeston, was arrested after she turned herself in on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant at the HPD. She was processed, posted bond and released with a new court date.
Thursday, Dec. 12, 6:42 p.m.- Jason Simonton, 38, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of Wyman Avenue for a report of a domestic issue. After an investigation, Simonton was charged with domestic battery and taken to the HPD to be processed and was later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Friday, Dec. 13, 9:48 p.m.- Ronnie Cornell, 63, and Christina Casey, 37, both of Rossville, were arrested after the HPD stopped Cornell’s vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation found methamphetamine on Cornell. A computer check revealed Casey had an outstanding Champaign County warrant. Both were arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. Casey was released and given a new court date after posting bond. Cornell was taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 12:57 a.m.- Shane Baker, 29, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers received information that the collection box at McFerren Park had been broken into. An investigation proved that the box had been stolen off the property and Baker was the suspect. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released with a county court date.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 p.m.- Ashley Tucker, 31, and Nichole Hansen, 25, both of Hoopeston, were arrested after a traffic stop on Hansen’s vehicle. An investigation revealed that there was methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Both were arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. Later they were taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment. Additionally, Hansen was given to traffic citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol.
Sunday, Dec. 15, 1:39 p.m.- Jeromy Powell, 45, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to Parkview Court for a welfare check. Officers made contact with Powell and a computer check revealed he had a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear. Powell was taken to the HPD where he was processed and released with a court date after posting the necessary bond.
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 8:05 p.m.- Timothy Schroeder, 38, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 700 block of East Young for a reported domestic issue. A computer check revealed that Schroeder had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and was later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7:34 p.m.- Jacqualyn Rife, 38, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to CVS for a reported retail theft. An investigation found the suspect to be Rife. She was located, arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. She was later released with a county court date.
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 10:50 p.m.- Brad Herman, 60, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to 428 W. Orange in reference to a battery complaint. Herman was taken to the HPD to be processed and later released with a city citation and a court date.
Fire Calls
Thursday, Dec. 13, 8:11 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to respond to a mutual aid request following a traffic accident with entrapment extrication from the unit at E 4000 North Road and 880 East Road. The Rossville Fire Department, Arrow Ambulance and Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department personnel responded as the primary handlers.
Thursday, Dec. 13, 4:10 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of West Maple Street for a faint smell of gas.
Traffic Accidents
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5:35 p.m.- Heather Cloud, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2009 Buick and was backing out of a driveway when she struck an unoccupied parked 2010 Buick, owned by Jessica Ybarra, of Hoopeston, which was parked in the wrong direction in a no parking area. No injuries were reported. No tickets were issued and both vehicles were insured.
Found Item
Wednesday, Dec. 18, time unknown- A pair of gloves were found and turned in at the HPD station. The owner may claim the gloves at the HPD.