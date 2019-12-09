Hoopeston Police Department reports Dec. 1-7
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 3:30 p.m.- Richard H. Coffey, 53, of Hoopeston, was cited for restraint of dogs by owner after his dog, Delores, was reported running loose in the neighborhood on North Sixth Street and East Young Avenue. Coffey was notified to retrieve his dog and that he would be receiving a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 4:14 p.m.- Joshua A. Clifton, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested after HPD officers were dispatched to a call. At that time, Clifton was reportedly interfering with the officers and was arrested. He was later taken to the HPD and given a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Fire Calls
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 11:56 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to Parkview Court in reference to the smell of natural gas inside one of the apartments.
Thursday, Dec. 5, 8:31 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was sent to investigate a residence at 300 North Market Street for a possible carbon monoxide leak. Children at the house were complaining of bad headaches. The HFD was dispatched to perform a precautionary check of the home. The residents had a new detector in the home, but did not activate. No issues were found in the home.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 3:43 p.m.- Nicholas Coleman, 30, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of East Honeywell Avenue for a report of a domestic issue. After an investigation, Coleman was taken to the HPD where he was processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Sunday, Dec. 8, 5:12 p.m.- Bailee Cannon, 20, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers went to the 500 block of West Penn Street to look for Cannon because of previous knowledge of an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. A computer check confirmed the warrant and Cannon was arrested. She was taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Traffic Accidents
Friday, Dec. 6, 1:09 p.m.- Cody Eells, of Rossville, was driving a 1993 Mack tractor westbound on Thompson Avenue and was stopped at the intersection of East Thompson Avenue and North Market Street. While making his turn northbound, he cut the corner too short and caught the power pole causing movement and snapping the pole about eight-feet off the ground level. Ameren responded with a pole crew and replaced the broken pole. No injuries were reported at the time of the report.
Found Items
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 12:30 p.m.- An Apple watch bluetooth was found in the parking lot of Hoopeston Marathon. The owner may claim the watch at the HPD.
Thursday, Dec. 5, 8 a.m.- An Igloo lunch bag was found lying in the street. The owner may come to the HPD to claim.