Hoopeston Police Department reports Dec. 30-Jan. 5
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Dec. 31, noon- Caleb J. House, 25, of Hoopeston, was cited for restraint of dog by owner after his dog, Duke, was seen running at large at several locations around town.
Thursday, Jan. 2, 9:20 a.m.- Michael S. Winland, 34, of Tilton, was arrested after HPD officers were patrolling through the Parkview Court complex when Winland was spotted by them and known to be barred from the property. When Winland was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of a suspected illegal substance. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and trespassing on state supported property. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await an arraignment hearing.
Friday, Jan. 3, 10:24 a.m.- Matthew M. Hofer, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers checked in with him after already knowing that he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. The warrant was confirmed and Hofer was taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released after posting bond and being given a new county court date.
Saturday, Jan. 4, 3:52 p.m.- Christopher Billingsley, 24, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of North Sixth Avenue and West Honeywell when Billingsley fled on foot from the vehicle. Officers were able to apprehend him and he was taken to the HPD and charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer. He was later released with a notice to appear.
Saturday, Jan. 4, 8:25 p.m.- Tyler Bruens, 24, of Milford, was arrested following a traffic stop for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that his license was revoked. He was taken to the HPD, processed and released with a Notice to Appear.
Sunday, Jan. 5, 3:16 p.m.- Paula S. Jones, 54, of Hoopeston, was arrested following a traffic stop on the 400 block of North Dixie Highway. During the stop, a search of her vehicle was conducted and methamphetamine was found. Jones was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Fire Calls
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2:46 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to Parkview Court for a CO detector that kept activating. The HFD checked the residence and found no complaint of illness or sickness. A faulty water heater was found.
Thursday, Jan. 2, 9:29 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to a residence at 38 Parkview Court for a CO detector activation. The HFD didn’t find any CO levels in the residence. Vermilion County Housing was called to check the detector.
Theft
Saturday, Jan. 4, 10:10 p.m.- A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both of Hoopeston, reported two thefts from a residence on the 500 block of South Fifth Street. Someone took tools from the residence without permission. An investigation is ongoing.
Illinois State Police Reports
At 12:27 a.m. Jan. 4, an Illinois state trooper was dispatched to a crash on Route 1 at 1120 N Road in Iroquois County. The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, Donald Langston, 63, Hoopeston. Langston showed signs of alcohol impairment. Langston was placed under arrest and transported to the Iroquois County Jail for processing. Langston was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.