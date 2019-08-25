Hoopeston Police Department reports Aug. 12-25
Arrests
Monday, Aug. 12, 1:29 a.m.- Lee Schnitzhofer, 45, of Chassell, Mich., was arrested following a traffic stop revealed that his license was suspended. He was processed at the HPD and released with a notice to appear in traffic court.
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 7:29 a.m.- Michael Abbott, 50, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle Abbott was driving. After a short pursuit, Abbott was taken into custody and taken to the HPD where he was charged with possession of meth, driving while license suspended, fleeing/eluding, no valid registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Sunday, Aug. 18, 3:30 p.m.- Bailee Cannon, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested after the HPD saw Cannon at 110 N. Market St. after a computer check revealed that she had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. She was later taken to the PSB in lieu of bond.
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6:38 p.m.- Alex Funk, 20, of Hoopeston, and Brad Bradley, 18, of Hoopeston, were arrested after officers were called to a disturbance at Centennial Manor. Upon investigation, they were arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the HPD to be processed. They were later released with a city citation and court date.
Counterfeit Currency
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 8:46 a.m.- McDonald’s management requested an officer respond for a counterfeit $10 bill that they received the previous day. There are no suspects at this time. The bill was placed in evidence and turned over to investigators.
Fire Calls
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 12:38 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the Vermilion County Housing Apartments after a resident called in about a smoke detector malfunctioning and active. No smoke was seen or smelled but the smell of natural gas was detected in the department. Ameren and VCHA were also called to responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Friday, Aug. 16, 9:08 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a truck fire. No damaged were reported and no injuries were reported.
Monday, Aug. 19, 7:27 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to Euclid and East Maple for a report of a natural gas smell in the area. The fire department requested that Ameren also be dispatched. Ameren found the problem and advised the HFD that they would be fixing the problem within the week.
Traffic Accidents
Sunday, Aug. 18, 4:45 a.m.- The HPD was called to investigate a traffic accident at McFerren Park involving a 2015 Chrysler, owned by Chad and Bobbie Sanford, of Sheldon. At the time of the report, the vehicle had struck two trees inside the park, causing damage to both and to the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
Residential Burglary
Sunday, Aug. 18, 3:33 p.m.- The HPD was called to investigate a burglary and criminal damage to the residence when the resident came home to find someone entered her garage and attempted to pry open the garage door leading into the house. The resident stated that no items appeared to be missing. The report was sent to investigators for further review.
Thursday, Aug. 22, 7:47 a.m.- A 39-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had broken a window in a door and gained entry to a residence overnight on the 200 block of West Maple Street. The complainant stated all his clothes and tools were missing from the residence. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
Thursday, Aug. 22, 3:36 p.m.- A 26-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had stolen items from a location on the 200 block of East Washington. An investigation is ongoing.
Thursday, Aug. 22, 6:28 p.m.- A 61-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had stolen items from a location on the 400 block of East Washington. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2 a.m.- A 42-year-old Hoopeston man called the police to his residence at 11:15 a.m. to report criminal damage that occurred at 2 a.m. He reported hearing a loud noise and ruckus in the garage area. He investigated the area and found a broken window. When an officer arrived, the window had been boarded up and the glass cleaned up.