Hoopeston Police Department reports Aug. 19-28
Arrests
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6:38 p.m.- Alex Funk, 20, of Hoopeston, and Brad Bradley, 18, of Hoopeston, were arrested after officers were called to a disturbance at Centennial Manor. Upon investigation, they were arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the HPD to be processed. They were later released with a city citation and court date.
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 11:47 p.m.- Adam Bryant, 35, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Fifth Street. While on-scene, a computer check revealed that Bryant had an active warrant out of Champaign County. Bryant was taken to the HPD where he was processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building to await extradition.
Counterfeit Currency
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 8:46 a.m.- McDonald’s management requested an officer respond for a counterfeit $10 bill that they received the previous day. There are no suspects at this time. The bill was placed in evidence and turned over to investigators.
Fire Calls
Monday, Aug. 19, 7:27 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to Euclid and East Maple for a report of a natural gas smell in the area. The fire department requested that Ameren also be dispatched. Ameren found the problem and advised the HFD that they would be fixing the problem within the week.
Monday, Aug. 26, 5:48 p.m.- A carbon monoxide detector was activated for unknown reasons in Parkview Court. The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to check levels and determined that it was old batteries that needed replacement that caused the issue. No report of sickness at the time of the call.
Monday, Aug. 26, 8:24 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries at Cheneyville Road and State Route 9. The Hoopeston Police Department assisted Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department with the accident.
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2:30 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a brush fire at 1118 N. Dixie Highway. The HFD and HPD were dispatched to the scene.
Residential Burglary
Thursday, Aug. 22, 7:47 a.m.- A 39-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had broken a window in a door and gained entry to a residence overnight on the 200 block of West Maple Street. The complainant stated all his clothes and tools were missing from the residence. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
Thursday, Aug. 22, 3:36 p.m.- A 26-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had stolen items from a location on the 200 block of East Washington. An investigation is ongoing.
Thursday, Aug. 22, 6:28 p.m.- A 61-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had stolen items from a location on the 400 block of East Washington. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2 a.m.- A 42-year-old Hoopeston man called the police to his residence at 11:15 a.m. to report criminal damage that occurred at 2 a.m. He reported hearing a loud noise and ruckus in the garage area. He investigated the area and found a broken window. When an officer arrived, the window had been boarded up and the glass cleaned up.
Found Property
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 12:45 p.m.- A wallet belonging to James Brayboy was found in the 100 block of East Washington Street. The wallet may be claimed by the owner at the HPD.