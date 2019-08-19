Hoopeston Police Department reports Aug. 5-18
Arrests
Monday, Aug. 5, 5:04 p.m.- Robert Milburn, 19, of Pace, Fla., was arrested after officers stopped the vehicle Milburn was driving for a traffic infraction. A computer check revealed that he had an outstanding Clark County warrant. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released after posting bond and was given a new court date.
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12:39 a.m.- Chase Hensley, 23, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers went to the 700 block of East Young in an attempt to locate Hensley, who was known to have a warrant. Officers made contact with Hensley and the warrants were confirmed through dispatch. Hensley was taken to the HPD where he was charged with criminal damage to property, processed and later taken to the PSB.
Thursday, Aug. 8, 3:50 p.m.- James Brayboy, 21, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 700 block of South First Avenue for a report of disturbance. After an investigation, Brayboy was arrested and taken to be processed at the HPD. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Friday, Aug. 9, 3:49 p.m.- Andy Barber, 42, of Urbana, was arrested after officers stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later released with a traffic ticket and a court date.
Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:55 a.m.- George Carswell, 54, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers went out to the report of a domestic situation. While officers were there, Carswell dumped a bottle of cleaner in a koi pond. He was arrested for cruel treatment to animals. He was later released with a county court date.
Monday, Aug. 12, 1:29 a.m.- Lee Schnitzhofer, 45, of Chassell, Mich., was arrested following a traffic stop revealed that his license was suspended. He was processed at the HPD and released with a notice to appear in traffic court.
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 7:29 a.m.- Michael Abbott, 50, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle Abbott was driving. After a short pursuit, Abbott was taken into custody and taken to the HPD where he was charged with possession of meth, driving while license suspended, fleeing/eluding, no valid registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Sunday, Aug. 18, 3:30 p.m.- Bailee Cannon, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested after the HPD saw Cannon at 110 N. Market St. after a computer check revealed that she had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. She was later taken to the PSB in lieu of bond.
Fire Calls
Monday, Aug. 5, 10:18 a.m.- A caller reported a wheat field on fire at 1000 State Route 9. The Hoopeston Fire Department, Wellington-Greer Fire Department and Rankin-East Lynn Fire Department all responded to the scene until the fire was extinguished.
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 12:38 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the Vermilion County Housing Apartments after a resident called in about a smoke detector malfunctioning and active. No smoke was seen or smelled but the smell of natural gas was detected in the department. Ameren and VCHA were also called to responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Friday, Aug. 16, 9:08 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a truck fire. No damaged were reported and no injuries were reported.
Traffic Accidents
Sunday, Aug. 18, 4:45 a.m.- The HPD was called to investigate a traffic accident at McFerren Park involving a 2015 Chrysler, owned by Chad and Bobbie Sanford, of Sheldon. At the time of the report, the vehicle had struck two trees inside the park, causing damage to both and to the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
Residential Burglary
Sunday, Aug. 18, 3:33 p.m.- The HPD was called to investigate a burglary and criminal damage to the residence when the resident came home to find someone entered her garage and attempted to pry open the garage door leading into the house. The resident stated that no items appeared to be missing. The report was sent to investigators for further review.