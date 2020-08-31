Hoopeston Police Department reports Aug. 24-29
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2:01 a.m.- Tavares Duckworth, 41, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 900 block of West Main Street in reference to a domestic issue. Duckworth was taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 4:20 p.m.- Stacey Weston, 31, of Hoopeston, turned herself in on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. She was processed, posted bond and released with a new court date.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 5:32 p.m.- Kayla R. Petty, 26, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Penn Street for a report of criminal damage. Petty was issued a city notice to appear. Petty was mailed a copy of the citation.
Friday, Aug. 28, 11:32 a.m.- Keaton G. Longest, 23, of Hoopeston, turned himself in on a Vermilion County warrant. He was processed and released on bond with a new Vermilion County court date.
Friday, Aug. 28, 2:28 p.m.- Robert R. Colunga, 29, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a traffic stop and computer check revealed Colunga had a suspended license. Colunga was taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County court date.
Fire Calls
Friday, Aug. 28, 5:52 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Arrow Ambulance responded to the area of State Route 1 and 3870 East Road for a report of a traffic accident.
Traffic Accidents
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 11:35 a.m.- A grain semi tractor with a white grain trailer was making a u-turn at the intersection of Baer Street and Trego Drive when it made contact with the utility pole causing it to break and fall. The pole and light fixture were damaged.
Theft
Monday, Aug. 24, 9:09 a.m.- A 60-year-old Hoopeston man reported that someone had removed an item from his vehicle without permission while parked at Centennial Manor.