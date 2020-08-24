Hoopeston Police Department reports Aug. 16-23
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m.- Blake Meehan, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers took a report of a bike theft on Aug. 15. After an investigation, officers found that Meehan had stolen the bike. When officers checked in with Meehan, he was found with drug paraphernalia on his person. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later released with a notice to appear in Vermilion County court.
Monday, Aug. 17, 7:13 p.m.- Andrew Cordova, 25, of Hoopeston, and Elbert Cannon, 54, of Hoopeston, were arrested after officers were called to the 300 block of West Chestnut Street for a report of an altercation. Upon arrival, Cordova and Cannon were arrested on battery charges. They were taken to the HPD to be processed. They were later released on city citations and were given a city court date.
Friday, Aug. 21, 3:30 p.m.- Joshua Fiala, 31, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to Olympic Hardware for a report of theft. Fiala was located and taken to the HPD and was released with a city notice to appear.
Traffic Accidents
Saturday, Aug. 15, 10:01 p.m.- Ethan Larkin, of Hoopeston, was driving a 1978 Chevy pick-up truck southbound on the 600 block of South Fourth Avenue preparing to turn left into the alleyway, feeling he had plenty of time make the turn. Neil Williams, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2003 Toyota Sedan was driving northbound on South Fourth Avenue when Larkin turned in front of him and Williams could not avoid hitting Larkin’s vehicle. Larkin was found to be at fault for failing to yield to oncoming traffic prior to making his turn. Both vehicles were insured and no tickets were issued.
Monday, Aug. 17, 2:32 p.m.- Amber Pocica, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2011 Ford Edge westbound on Orange Street while Tara Fares, of Danville, was driving a 2003 GMC eastbound. Pocica turned southbound on Market Street in front of Fares causing Fares to strike Pocica’s vehicle. Pocica was issued a traffic citation for no insurance. Arrow Ambulance responded to transport one patient from the scene.
Fire Call
Monday, Aug. 17, 8:57 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Hoopeston Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of West Main Street for a shed on fire. No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.
Friday, Aug. 21, 8:25 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched for an anhydrous leak at N 1900 East Road/E 3800 N Rd.
Burglary
Friday, Aug. 21, 4:36 a.m.- A 42-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had taken items from his apartment on the 500 block of East Penn. An investigation is ongoing.
Recovered Items
Tuesday, Aug. 18, time unknown- A wallet was found on the side of the road. The owner may come to the HPD to claim it.
Sunday, Aug. 23, time unknown- A black phone was found on the side of the road at South Second Avenue and West Chestnut. The owner may come to the HPD to identify it.