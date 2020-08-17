Hoopeston Police Department reports Aug. 10-16
Arrests/Citations
Friday, Aug. 7, 9 p.m.- Holly R. Irvin, of Hoopeston, was cited for a restraint of dogs by owner ordinance violation after she failed to have her dog, Joker, secured on her own property. Joker was running at-large and became aggressive. Irvin was issued a court date to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Sunday, Aug. 9, 11:38 a.m.- James A. Bell, of Hoopeston, was cited for a restraint of dogs by owner ordinance violation after his dog, Dozer, was loose and running off-property. Bell received a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Sunday, Aug. 16, 9:18 p.m.- Javier Aguirre, 45, was arrested after officers received information that Aguirre was on the 200 block of North Market Street and a computer check revealed he had a Vermilion County warrant. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and was unable to post bond. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Traffic Accident
Friday, Aug. 14, 12:45 p.m.- The Hoopeston Police Department was summoned to investigate a traffic accident involving a 2011 Kia SUV, driven by Kellie Sheppard, of Hoopeston, and a 2008 EZ-GO golf cart, driven by Gail Lane, of Hoopeston, at South Fifth Street and East Main Street. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident. All units were insured. Both vehicles were driven away from the scene.
Fire Calls
Monday, Aug. 10, 11:05 p.m.- The Hoopeston Police Department and Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a report of a fire inside one of the apartments on the 300 block of West Penn Street. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported at the time of the call. An investigation as to how the fire started is still ongoing.
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 8:42 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of East Honeywell Avenue at the request of Arrow Ambulance for a lift assist.
Burglary
Saturday, Aug. 15, 6:23 p.m.- Officers were called to the 300 block of West Penn Street in reference to a burglary that occurred some time during the night. Items were recovered and subjects were arrested by Iroquois County authorities.
Saturday, Aug. 15, 8:41 p.m.- Officers were called to the 500 block of South Fifth Street in reference to a burglary. Several items were taken from the residence while the complainant was gone for the day. An investigation continues.
Sunday, Aug. 16, 9:49 p.m.- HPD officers were called to the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue for a reported burglary to a garage. Several items were stolen by unknown subjects. An investigation is ongoing.