Hoopeston Police Department reports Aug. 26-Sept. 7
Arrests/Citations
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 11:47 p.m.- Adam Bryant, 35, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Fifth Street. While on-scene, a computer check revealed that Bryant had an active warrant out of Champaign County. Bryant was taken to the HPD where he was processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building to await extradition.
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.- Daryl W. Fink, 44, of Hoopeston, was cited for failure to keep his dog on his property. A notice to appear in city court was mailed to Fink.
Friday, Aug. 30, 1:31 a.m.- Gage Fouse, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers checked in with Fouse, who was known to have an outstanding warrant out of Iroquois County. A computer check confirmed the warrant and he was taken to the HPD, where he was processed and later taken to Iroquois County.
Friday, Aug. 30, 7:40 p.m.- Joshua Edwards, 41, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to 101 W. Main St. While on scene, officers made contact with Edwards, who had previously been banned from the property. Edwards was taken to the HPD and charged with trespassing and possession of cannabis prohibited (city ordinance). He was later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Saturday, Aug. 31, 5:39 p.m.- Jerry Herbert, 57, of Watseka, was arrested after officers were called to McFerren Park in reference to a verbal dispute. After an investigation, Herbert was arrested on charges of unlawful acts constituting disorderly conduct and disobeying police. He was later released with city citations and city court date.
Monday, Sept. 2, 5:27 a.m.- Zacaria Sage, 30, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were responding to a report of a burglary alarm activation at the Hoopeston American Legion. Sage was apprehended and charged with burglary and criminal damage to property. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville. He was also charged with damaging a neighbor’s fence.
Monday, Sept. 2, 3:42 p.m.- Sara Mahorney, 32, of Hoopeston, and Coty Morgeson, 28, of Hoopeston, were arrested following a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 100 block of North Market Street. Mahorney was the driver and Morgeson was the passenger. During the investigation, drug paraphernalia was located. Both were taken to the HPD where they were processed and later released on notices to appear.
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 12:01 a.m.- Kenneth Armstrong, 42, of Rankin, was arrested after officers made contact with him while conducting a walk-through of a building on the 400 block of East Honeywell. After speaking with Armstrong, he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 8:29 p.m.- Eric Maples, 37, of Westville, and Heather Cibirka, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested following a traffic stop that revealed Maples’s license was suspended. Cibirka, who was the passenger, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Maples was charged with driving while license suspended and later released with a notice to appear in traffic court. Cibirka was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, processed and released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 1:33 p.m.- James Brayboy, 21, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South First Avenue for a report of a male subject who had been banned from the property. Brayboy was arrested and taken to the HPD where he was charged with trespassing. He was later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6:43 p.m.- Rheanna Wardall, 33, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were in the area of Casey’s on Penn when they observed the vehicle that Wardall was driving strike a post between gas pumps. A computer check revealed that Wardall’s driver’s license and registration was expired. She was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with traffic citations and a traffic court date.
Friday, Sept. 6, 3:33 p.m.- Timothy J. Schroeder, 18, of Hoopeston, was arrested after investigating a matter that occurred at Centennial Manor on Sept. 5. Schroeder was subsequently taken into custody and taken to the HPD and later released with a notice to appear in city court.
Saturday, Sept. 7, 4:02 p.m.- Brandon Kinnaird, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle without any registration at Route 1 and Thompson Avenue. During the stop, a computer check revealed that Kinnaird did not have a valid driver’s license. He was later released with a notice to appear.
Saturday, Sept. 7, 8:58 p.m.- A 16-year-old Rantoul male juvenile was arrested after officers were dispatched to Market and Elm Street in reference to a verbal argument. Once officers were on-scene, the juvenile fled. He was later located, taken to the HPD and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Traffic Accident
Monday, Sept. 2, 6:21 p.m.- Judith Clark, of Rankin, was driving a 2018 Toyota and was making a stop at the intersection of Penn and Dixie Highway when Seirra Tobeck, of Watseka, driving a 2016 Ford, failed to yield and struck the rear of Clark’s vehicle. Both vehicles were insured. No citations were issued.
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5:29 p.m.- HPD officers were called to the 208 West Orange in reference to a hit and run to the building. An investigation continues.
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5:11 p.m.- Dalton Warner, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2008 Pontiac when he failed to yield the right of way and struck a 2015 Chevrolet, driven by Suanne Smith, of Hoopeston, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street. No injuries were reported. Smith’s vehicle was insured. Warner was issued two citations for operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying traffic control device.
Fire Calls
Monday, Aug. 26, 5:48 p.m.- A carbon monoxide detector was activated for unknown reasons in Parkview Court. The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to check levels and determined that it was old batteries that needed replacement that caused the issue. No report of sickness at the time of the call.
Monday, Aug. 26, 8:24 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries at Cheneyville Road and State Route 9. The Hoopeston Police Department assisted Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department with the accident.
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2:30 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a brush fire at 1118 N. Dixie Highway. The HFD and HPD were dispatched to the scene.
Theft
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 3:54 p.m.- The HPD took a report of a male subject putting $20 in gasoline in his vehicle and left without paying.
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 1:40 p.m.- A 21-year-old Hoopeston man reported missing items from a residence on the 400 block of East Honeywell. The HPD is investigating the theft.
Found Property
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 12:45 p.m.- A wallet belonging to James Brayboy was found in the 100 block of East Washington Street. The wallet may be claimed by the owner at the HPD.
Thursday, Sept. 5, time unknown- A Rhys Hitch was found lying in the roadway on the 600 block of East Main Street. The owner may identify and claim at the HPD.