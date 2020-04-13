Hoopeston Police Department reports April 6-12
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, April 7, 5:24 p.m.- Devin T. Lowe, 20, of Hoopeston, was arrested after Vermilion County Probation came to the HPD with a warrant in hand and asked for the HPD’s assistance in executing the warrant. Lowe was located on the 800 block of East Seminary Avenue and taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department.
Sunday, April 12, 3:34 p.m.- Michael Abbott, 51, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers attempted to make contact with Abbott due to his outstanding Vermilion County warrant. After a short foot pursuit, Abbott was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Abbott was taken to the HPD where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a peace officer. He was later processed and taken to the PSB in Danville.
Sunday, April 12, 9:56 p.m.- Joshua Edwards, 42, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called out several times to the 700 block of East Main Street in reference to Edwards causing a scene and refusing to stay out of the area. After threatening the complainant, Edwards was taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released with a city citation for breach of peace and a a city court date.
Fire Call
Sunday, April 12, 10:22 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called out for a fire alarm going off in a residence on the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue.