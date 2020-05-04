Hoopeston Police Department reports April 27-May 3
Arrests/Citations
Thursday, April 30, 8:24 p.m.- Anthony Chandler, 38, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of West Washington for a report of a man yelling obscenities in the middle of the road. Upon investigation, Chandler was arrested for disorderly conduct/breach of the peace and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released with a city citation and city court date.
Saturday, May 2, 12:22 p.m.- Jennifer M. Watkins, 35, of Rossville, was arrested after officers were called to the 300 block of East Main Street for a disturbance between a man and woman. On arrival, Watkins was uncooperative with the officer and refused to give proper identification. Watkins was taken to the HPD for processing and was later given notice to appear in city court.
Friday, May 1, 5:50 a.m.- Nyere Roberson, 39, was arrested after officers were called to the area of Third Street and East Honeywell for a domestic battery call. Upon arrival, Roberson had fled the area. On May 2, a witness called the HPD to give Roberson’s location. Officers found Roberson, arrested him and took to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building to await arraignment.
Fire Calls
Tuesday, April 28, 12:59 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a request for mutual aid from the Rossville Fire Department to assist with a structure fire call at 101 Thompson St. in Rossville.
Tuesday, April 28, 4:46 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of East Washington for an activated carbon monoxide detector.
Criminal Damage to Property
Monday, April 27, 12:01 a.m.- A 39-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged the back door of her residence on the 300 block of West Chestnut. An investigation is ongoing.
Recovered Bicycle
Tuesday, April 28, 1 p.m.- A Next 26” black mountain bike was found in the 400 block of West Chestnut Street in the north alleyway. The owner may identify other markings to claim the bike.