Hoopeston Police Department reports April 20-25
Arrests/Citations
Wednesday, April 22, 3:07 p.m.- Mason T. English, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Wyman Avenue for a report of a vehicle driving erratically. English was found and a computer search showed him to have a suspended license. English was taken to the HPD for processing and was later released with a Vermilion County Court Date.
Friday, April 24, time unknown- The following people were issued Animal Control Citations for the following violations: Justin Castillo was cited for his dog, Pickles, running loose off property in the 700 block of East Maple Street; and Roy Jones was cited for his dog, Kreed, running loose off property in the 800 block of East Lincoln Street.
Saturday, April 25, 4:17 p.m.- Robert G. Spisak, 29, of Chenoa, was arrested after officers observed a vehicle on the 500 block of East Young Avenue and a computer check showed the vehicle to be stolen. Spisak was located and taken to the HPD for processing and later transported to Public Safety Building.
Fire Call
Thursday, April 23, 9:15 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of East Honeywell for a CO2 detector going off. Nothing was found.
Friday, April 24, 4:30 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the Hoopeston Soccer Field area for a brush fire.
Traffic Accidents
Tuesday, April 21, 5:11 p.m.- A 13-year-old Hoopeston female on a bicycle was traveling eastbound on Penn Street when she disobeyed a stop sign and entered the intersection and was struck by a 2015 Ford, driven by a 16-year-old Hoopeston woman. No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported. The Ford was insured.
Wednesday, April 22, 12:49 p.m.- Teresa Carreno-Diaz, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2011 Mazda CX7 eastbound on East Washington Street when a 2014 Acura MDX, driven by Angela Layden, of Hoopeston, which was southbound on South Third Street and was entering the intersection of East Washington Street. Carreno-Diaz struck the Acura in the passenger side of the vehicle.
Criminal Damage to Auto
Sunday, April 26, 9:30 a.m.- A 34-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had broken a window at a location on the 700 block of Man Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Recovered Items
Tuesday, April 21, time unknown- An orange Intruder bike was found in the bike rack of the high school grounds. It had been there for two weeks so it has been transported to the HPD. The owner may contact the HPD to make arraignments to pick up the bike.