Hoopeston Police Department reports April 13-18
Arrests/Citations
Thursday, April 16, 4:51 p.m.- Kyle Frazier, 18, of Hoopeston, and Malea Chandler, 18, of Champaign, were arrested after officers responded to a complainant who reported he was battered. Frazier and Chandler later came to the station and were both given a notice to appear in city court.
Recovered Items
Wednesday, April 15, time unknown- A Braum light was found in the roadway on South Sixth Avenue and West Penn Street. The owner may claim the light at the HPD.
Friday, April 17, time unknown- A girl’s purple bike was recovered from the area of South Third Avenue and West Penn Street. The owner may claim their property at city hall.