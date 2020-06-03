By order of the Hoopeston Parks Department, effective June 4, 2020 all city park amenities (basketball courts, playgrounds, pavilions, etc.) will be open for regular use.
The playgrounds at Hoopeston Area schools will also reopen.
Pavilions can be rented again by calling City Hall at 217-283-5833.
The Civic Center will also reopen for walkers and pickleball players. However, at this time the Civic Center will not be rented out for large events.
City officials remind all residents that the coronavirus is still out there so please maintain social distancing while using these facilities and maintain the 10 person or less guidelines set out by the state of Illinois.
Beginning July 2, 2020 water shut offs will resume on delinquent accounts. As a reminder, any delinquent balance must be paid by that date to avoid a shut off. To check or pay your balance or if you have further questions please call City Hall at 217-283-5833.