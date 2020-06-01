The Hoopeston Multi-Agency Thrift Shop is now open.
Multi-Agency Executive Director Beth Knecht said the shop was blessed with tons of donations these last few months and has an extensive inventory that will be added to daily.
Follow the shop’s Facebook page to see the daily specials.
“We are thrilled to be open and look forward to seeing everyone — please remember that you must wear a mask — over your nose and mouth, respect social distancing, and no one under the age of 16 may be at the agency,” Knecht said in a news release. “We also must limit the number of visitors at a time in order to stay in compliance with the Governor’s recommendations — so please be patient with us!”
Knecht said the front office is still open to assist residents with their needs.
“In order to maintain the correct ratio of people per square footage, we will continue to have the door locked and request people to make appointments,” she said. “You may stop in or call to make the appointment. We are here to help you.”