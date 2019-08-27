A Hoopeston man was fatally shot while in custody at the Vermilion County Courthouse Friday.
Daryl L. Perkins, 55, of Hoopeston, an inmate at the Vermilion County Jail, was shot after attacking attacking a sheriff’s deputy at the courthouse Friday.
The incident took place Friday morning in the holding cell area of the courthouse in Danville, according to a press release from Sheriff’s Department Capt. Mike Hartshorn, when a deputy was moving an inmate, Perkins, between holding cells.
When the deputy opened the cell door, Perkins attacked him and stabbed him in the face several times.
Hartshorn said the deputy discharged his firearm and hit Perkins. Both the deputy and Perkins were taken to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center for treatment.
Neither the identity nor the condition of the deputy has been released.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the inmate as Perkins in a press release Monday.
McFadden said an autopsy has been performed, but the results have not been released since the matter is under investigation by the Illinois State Police and her office.
Perkins was in jail awaiting trial on several charges including: aggravated domestic battery, felony possession/use of a firearm, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery-great bodily harm, aggravated battery-deadly use of a weapon and two counts of domestic battery.
The charges stemmed from an incident in late June and he was charged and later indicted in July. At the time of the incident, Perkins had been on parole after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections for a 2015 burglary conviction.
Perkins was at the courthouse on Friday to appear at hearing to request a new judge for his case. His request was granted and the case had been sent to Circuit Judge Tom O’Shaughnessy to be reassigned. Perkins was escorted back to the holding cells following the hearing.