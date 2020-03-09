On March 3, a Vermilion County Jury found Gary Johnson, of Hoopeston, guilty of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon (Class 3 Felony punishable from probation
up to five years in prison).
According to a news release from Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, on May 7, 2018, Johnson’s upstairs neighbor the victim, came down to borrow a cup of sugar and check in Johnson’s handicapped brother. Initially, when Johnson’s brother let her into the house, Johnson was passed-out drunk in a chair in his living-room. Shortly thereafter, Johnson awoke and knocked the cup of sugar out of the victim's hand. When the victim turned around to confront Johnson, he had dropped his pants, exposing his penis, and was threatening to sexually assault her. As the victim turned, Johnson slashed her ear and shoulder with a pair scissors.
The Hoopeston Police arrived and found the victim bleeding from her wounds. The Hoopeston Police found Johnson passed out drunk in the same living-room chair with the scissors tucked in between his right leg and the arm of the chair.
Johnson will be sentenced on April 9, 2020 by Judge Nancy Fahey.