A Hoopeston man entered a plea of not guilty Jan. 31 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child younger than 13.
Javier Aguirre, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child stemming from a report at 7:32 p.m. Jan. 29. Aguirre was taken to the HPD and later transported to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await a hearing before a judge.
He appeared in court and was assigned a public defender last week at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Court House.
Aguirre was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to not enter the victim’s residence.
He was remanded to the custody of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department in lieu of the $40,000 at 10 percent bond.
A bond review date was set for Feb. 7 and arraignment is set for Feb. 11.