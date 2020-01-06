The Hoopeston Jaycees presented their annual service awards, based on service and volunteerism, Saturday at the Community Awards Ceremony at the Lorraine Theatre.
The Hoopeston Emergency Management Agency Volunteer of the Year Award went to Michl Kearney.
HEMA Deputy Director Roy Kohl, who presented the award, said the HEMA group is a small, tight-knit group that is dedicated to serving their community through storm spotting.
When they add a new person to the group, he said, they ask that they have good attendance, be dedicated and represent the group the best way that they know how.
“This year’s recipient has not only met these, but he has exceeded these requirements,” Kohl said.
Kohl said Kearney has shown how dedicated he is to the group many times over the last two years.
He also commented on how Kearney works with students in his position at Hoopeston Area High School and how the kids, teachers and parents all have respect for him.
As an example of his dedication, Kohl pointed out how Kearney keeps his hand-held radio with him during school functions so he can keep in contact with HEMA in case of an emergency.
“This is the kind of person we want on our team,” Kohl said.
Kearney, after accepting the award, said he was surprised and hadn’t expected to be honored.
He said he enjoys being a part of the group and appreciates what he’s learned during his time with them.
The Firefighter of the Year Award was presented to Nathan Michael.
Michael was unable to attend the ceremony, so Fire Chief Joel Bird spoke about Michael’s dedication to the Hoopeston Fire Department.
“He’s taken the commitment and the brotherhood [of being a firefighter] to the next level,” Bird said. “I’ve been on the department for 18 years and I served with his father for several of those years and he was with his dad almost every time he came to the station.”
Whether it was going to a work detail, covering a wild game feed or playing cards, Bird said Michael was right by their side.
“When we decided to drop the age limit to 18, he was one of the first ones to sign up to be there because he knows what the brotherhood and commitment of the fire department is,” Bird said.
Bird said Michael always, sometimes with a little prodding from Bird, at the opportunity to do activities outside of the department and in the community along with writing Bird’s fire reports for him every time there’s a fire.
“He’s been like a little brother to me all the way through the years and nows he’s a brother to me on the fire department,” Bird said.
The Police Officer of the Year Award was presented next.
Police Commission Chairman Michl Kearney presented the award to Officer Clayton Cahoe.
“Officer of the Year is someone who stands proud, honors the United States of America and is professional,” Kearney said.
Kearney said Police Chief Jim DeWitt refers Cahoe as his “K9” for his skill at finding and ridding the community of illegal drugs.
“He works diligently to be the best all-around officer,” Kearney said. “He prides himself on success and upholding the Hoopeston Police Department motto: Honor. Pride. Duty.”
Cahoe thanked everyone for the award.
“I work for a great department. I have a great family, wonderful kids, wonderful girlfriend. Everybody’s behind me,” he said.
The inaugural Hoopeston Auxiliary Officer of the Year Award was presented next and was awarded to Auxiliary Sgt. Brad Hardcastle.
Auxiliary Sgt. Chip Houmes, who presented the award, outlined some of the duties of the Auxiliary Police.
He said their first duty is to back up the Hoopeston Police Department, but, beyond that, the Auxiliary Police provided security at numerous events around the community throughout the year.
Houmes said auxiliary officers at most school events and instrumental in the security of the National Sweetcorn Festival.
“Everything that happens inside the fences during the festival, we’re in charge of security for,” he said. “That keeps the other full-time officers on the street.”
Houmes said Hardcastle’s dedication to the auxiliary made him the best choice for the first Auxiliary Officer of the Year Award.
Hardcastle has served on the auxiliary since 2007 and, during that time, Houmes said he has exemplified leadership and dedication.
Houmes said the auxiliary hired on four new officers this year and Hardcastle was instrumental in their training, equipping and getting them ready for the job.
Hardcastle is also instrumental in scheduling for the auxiliary.
Houmes said Hardcastle shows his dedication to the auxiliary by stepping into to cover gaps in the schedule when other officers aren’t available.
“Oftentimes Brad will work all day at his job dispatching in Champaign, drive back hurriedly to Hoopeston, change into his uniform then work all evening at a detail covering events the rest of us couldn’t cover,” he said. “It’s an honor, Brad, to have served with you during these 13 years. Congratulations on being Auxiliary Officer of the Year.”
Hardcastle, after accepting the award, kept his thank yous brief.
“Thanks to Lexie for letting me do all this,” he said. “And thank you to the two guys in the back, Cpl. Schuler and Officer Ramos, they’re right there with me, so big thanks to them too.”
The final Hoopeston Jaycees Service Award presented was the Distinguished Service Award and it was presented to Brandi Totheroh.
Jacy Rush, who served as emcee for Saturday’s Community Awards Ceremony, presented the award and described how Totheroh worked her way being a teller at Community Bank to serving as Branch Manager for the First Farmers Bank & Trust.
“Brandi loves to spend time with family and friends and volunteering her time around the community when she can,” Rush said. “She loves the small town she has lived in all her life and wants to give back as much as possible.”
Totheroh was commended for organizing the Magical Express and for volunteering her time nearly every month to help with Senior Dance at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency, where she serves on the board of directors.
Totheroh said she hadn’t expected to receive the award and is just glad she can give back to the community.
“I’m happy to be just a small part of the many people who help out in Hoopeston,” she said. “There’s so many more people who deserve this probably more than me, but I really appreciate being recognized.”
