The Hoopeston Jaycees announced Monday that the 77th National Sweetcorn Festival will be postponed until September 2021.
The Jaycees issued the following statement regarding the decision:
“After thoughtful discussion with our members, the community, vendors, and our insurance provider; we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 77th National Sweetcorn Festival to Sept. 2–6, 2021. A large part of our decision was based on our insurance provider not covering this year’s event. We ask the community to respect our decision-making and we did not come to these conclusions without a lot of thought and input from everyone.”
In addition to the postponement, the Jaycees also announced that Joyce Clingenpeel will continue to serve as chairwoman for the 77th National Sweetcorn Festival.
The National Sweetheart Pageant will also be postponed until September 2021.
Any pageant applicants who paid for their application fees will have their fees refunded.
Any vendors who sent in their application and fees for the festival will have receive a refund. The refunds will be sent to the address listed on the contract.
Miss Hoopeston 2020 Asti Scharlach will continue her reign into 2021.