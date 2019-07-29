Sign-ups for the Hoopeston Hornets football and cheerleading teams will be from July 29-Aug. 1 from 5-7 p.m., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 3 and 1-3 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Hoopeston Hornets Football Field.
Practices will begin Aug. 5.
The cost is $65 per child and $60 for each additional child. Payment plans are available upon request.
Anyone interested in coaching is asked to message the Hoopeston Hornets football page or see a board member at one of the sign-up dates.
Sports physicals will be offered at the Hornet field Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. at a cost of $10 per child.