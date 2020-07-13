The Hoopeston Historical Society meeting will be held July 20 at 6:30 p m. at the Fast Lanes Bowling Alley meeting room.
Nominations for officers will be taken at this first meeting for President, Vice-President, Second Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer and one four-year Board of Director. All other directors and officers wishing to remain in their positions can request it at the meeting.
REMINDER: Historical Society dues of $5 are now due and can be sent to Carol Hicks, Secretary/Treasurer, at 326 W. Orange St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.