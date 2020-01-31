The Hoopeston Education Association recently presented its first two classroom grants to district staff.
HEA President Dylan Swank said the HEA Classroom Grant was designed by the HEA’s Scholarship Committee to distribute funding in such a way that it would have the most widespread, positive impact on as many students in the district as possible.
He said the committee designed two $150 grant opportunities that HEA members could apply for to use within their classrooms, the lunchroom, on busses, wherever staff interact with students.
“This was an entirely member-driven and member-chosen grant initiative, and we’re really excited about the good work it can do here in our district,” Swank said.
Last week, Scholarship Committee chairperson Jennifer Mandel and Swank were able to recognize the first ever HEA Classroom Grant recipients, Sarra Rigsby and Brenda Mowrey.
Rigsby plans on using her funds to purchase de-escalation and regulatory tools for the students that she sees in the middle school; similarly, Mowrey plans to use her funding to purchase a device known as a emWave Pro, which will allow her Maple Elementary students to actually see their heart rate when they’re feeling stressed or dysregulated. “We’re thrilled at the positive impact these grants will have on our students here in Hoopeston Area, and we’re thankful to Mrs. Rigsby and Mrs. Mowrey for their dedication to their kids,” Swank said.