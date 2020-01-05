Hoopeston Jaycees Chapter Awards:
Odell Crabtree Associate of the Year: Connie Huffman
Friend of the Jaycees Award: Robin Lawson
Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce Awards:
Business of the Year: Okinawan School of Karate
Restaurant of the Year: Rossville Family Restaurant
President’s Award: Brandi Totheroh
Community Service Award:Save the Lorraine Foundation
Someone You Should Know Award: Eugene Cross
Hoopeston Jaycees Service Awards:
EMA Volunteer of the Year Award: Michl Kearney
Firefighter of the Year Award: Nathan Michael
Police Officer of the Year Award: Clayton Cahoe
Auxiliary Officer of the Year Award: Bradley Hardcastle
Distinguished Service Award: Brandi Totheroh
Chronicle Citizen of the Year Awards:
Bob and Emily Brown
Jim and Betty Richards
Miss Hoopeston 2020: Asti Scharlach
Runner-Up: Taylor Judy