The winners from Saturday's Community Awards Ceremony at the Lorraine Theatre. Pictured from left to right are: back row: Officer Clayton Cahoe, Brad Hardcastle, Jim and Angela Graveline, Emily Brown, Michl Kearney and Mike Webb; front row: Eugene Cross, Connie Huffman, Robin Lawson, Miss Hoopeston Asti Scharlach, Betty and Jim Richards and Brandi Totheroh.

 Photo by Jordan Crook

Hoopeston Jaycees Chapter Awards:

Odell Crabtree Associate of the Year: Connie Huffman

Friend of the Jaycees Award: Robin Lawson

Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce Awards:

Business of the Year: Okinawan School of Karate

Restaurant of the Year: Rossville Family Restaurant

President’s Award: Brandi Totheroh

Community Service Award:Save the Lorraine Foundation

Someone You Should Know Award: Eugene Cross

Hoopeston Jaycees Service Awards:

EMA Volunteer of the Year Award: Michl Kearney

Firefighter of the Year Award: Nathan Michael

Police Officer of the Year Award: Clayton Cahoe

Auxiliary Officer of the Year Award: Bradley Hardcastle

Distinguished Service Award: Brandi Totheroh

Chronicle Citizen of the Year Awards:

Bob and Emily Brown

Jim and Betty Richards

Miss Hoopeston 2020: Asti Scharlach

Runner-Up: Taylor Judy

