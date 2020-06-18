By order of Mayor Bill Crusinberry, Hoopeston City Hall will begin the process of reopening to serve citizens in person.
This transition from being closed to open will take place over three weeks and will be open for in person business during the following limited times:
- June 22–26: 8 a.m.–10 a.m.
- June 29–July 2: 8 a.m.–noon
- City Hall will be closed on July 3 in observance of Independence Day.
- Beginning July 6: 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
During the open in person times residents are asked to follow these guidelines:
- No more than 10 people in line at a time. Any more than 10 will have to wait outside until the line goes down.
- Spaces will be marked 6ft apart to maintain social distancing in line.
- Residents may enter through the front door but must exit out the east door. Arrows will be posted.
- Residents are encouraged to wear a mask when entering the building.
- If you are feeling ill at all, please stay home.
City staff will be cleaning the public areas every two hours while open. Arrangements for payments or other city business can still be handled over the phone (217-283-5833), via the city’s website at www.cityofhoopeston.com, or by using the drop box in front of City Hall.
As a reminder, water shut offs will begin July 2. Balances must be paid prior to that date to avoid a shut off.