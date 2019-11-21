During their recent meeting, the Hoopeston City Council voted to prohibit the sale of cannabis in the city…for the time being.
While the council voted 5-2 in favor of banning cannabis sales, it also left the door open to revisit the issue in the future and even approved a resolution imposing the maximum sales tax allowable by the state on cannabis sales in the city should their decision be reversed.
The sale of cannabis has been a topic of discussion for many municipalities in Illinois this year following the state legislature’s approval of the Illinois Cannabis and Regulation Act, which will legalize recreational cannabis use in 2020.
While the state approved the legalization of cannabis and will control the licenses that will allow businesses to sell cannabis and related products, the ultimate decision of where those businesses may operate lies with the individual municipalities.
Hoopeston has been discussing this issue for several months, starting with committee meetings and moving on to a recent public hearing.
Alderman Alex Houmes brought a motion to the council to prohibit cannabis sales in the city during Tuesday's meeting.
Houmes thanked the council members for their research into the issue and the community for providing their input on how the council should proceed.
Houmes said he would likely think differently if it was just cannabis for medical uses that would be up for sale, but, the fact that these sales will include recreational usage, gave him pause.
“But it’s not about medical cannabis. The buzz and hype has been about recreational use. It’s been about making edibles and vape oils. It’s about marijuana prospectors promising thousands of tax dollars from dispensaries, pot cafes and edibles bakeries,” he said. “But most of all it’s about the state trying to balance their budget.”
Houmes hammered home the point that the move to legalize cannabis is a major money grab for the state.
“It’s evident this is their first priority because they passed this law giving local municipalities and police departments little to no guidance on how to regulate its use,” he said.
Houmes also cited the potential “social cost” allowing cannabis sales could have on the city.
“If we allow recreational cannabis sales for the tax income what social cost will that have?” he asked. “We don’t know. What we do know is that our struggles with drugs and alcohol have far-reaching affects on the community now today. How much worse will the situation be when cannabis is legal and locally-available for purchase?”
Houmes followed this up by asking how law enforcement would be affected and how the local schools would be affected along with how employers will handle the new paradigm where their staff could potentially be getting high during work hours.
“These are all questions we do not yet have answers to and the Illinois General Assembly approved the use of cannabis state-wide without caring to have these answers. They should and we should,” he said.
Houmes said smaller communities like Hoopeston are more at-risk to the possible negative outcomes of these unanswered questions and recommended the council prohibit the sale of cannabis locally.
Alderman Jeff Wise said he agreed with everything Houmes said, however, he pointed out that cannabis use will happen, and is already happening, in the community regardless of whether the council prohibits cannabis sales or not.
“They’re going to get it somewhere else and they’re going to bring it here,” he said. “We can’t stop that. In my opinion, it’s ridiculous to try and prohibit it in just the city of Hoopeston. It’s not going to do any good.”
Wise reasoned that prohibiting cannabis sales locally will only serve to prevent the city from obtaining the tax revenue from cannabis sales.
“I don’t see why we don’t try,” he said. “I realize it’s a one in a million shot, but we might get some tax money. Prohibiting it is not going to help us in any way, shape or form. It’s here, it’s not going away. So, if we can make some money off of it, I say go for it.”
Wise said there will almost certainly be some kind of dispensary in Danville and it will be successful as it’s right on the interstate and it will have the only licensed dispensary in the region.
He said the police, schools and employers will still have to learn how to deal with this new reality where cannabis use is legal regardless of whether or not cannabis sales are allowed in Hoopeston.
“Everything’s going to be the same, we’re just saying: ‘No, we don’t want any tax money,’” Wise said.
Houmes countered Wise’s comments by stating that prohibiting the sale of cannabis will lessen the impact cannabis has on the community.
“No, it won’t,” Wise said. “It’s been illegal and it didn’t slow anything down. Now it’s going to be legal and you think that prohibition is going to matter?”
Alderman Carl Ankenbrand reiterated Houmes’ point about the state’s implementation of this new law.
“The state just doesn’t have its act together,” he said.
Houmes pointed out that the ban doesn’t have to be permanent and said that if other communities are able to work out all the issues associated with allowing cannabis sales, then the council could reconsider and allow cannabis sales in the city.
“The biggest hurdles for me are the unknowns,” he said.
“Which are going to be here regardless,” Wise said.
“Unfortunately, the state approved this without having all the questions answered,” Houmes said. “We’re stuck with it. But we do have an opportunity to prevent it and lessen the impact.”
Wise asked what Houmes thinks this ban will prevent and Houmes said the sale of cannabis.
“That’s the only thing you’re going to prevent,” Wise said.
“That’s the only thing we’ve got to vote for,” he said. “Our hands are tied otherwise.”
Ankenbrand added that the uncertainty around the state’s plans regarding licenses for cannabis businesses also complicates the issue.
There are currently only a limited number of licenses allotted for the entire state and those are being distributed via different regions of the state. Vermilion County will likely only receive on license during the first year.
As Wise pointed out earlier in the meeting, Danville will most likely receive the first license for Vermilion County.
Should additional licenses be granted to Vermilion County in the future, Wise said, prohibiting cannabis sales will keep Hoopeston out of the running for those licenses.
“If they decide they’re going to give one more to Vermilion County, Hoopeston will not be in the running for it and another town will,” he said.
Wise reiterated that he’s opposed to cannabis use and wished that the state hadn’t passed the law making it legal.
“I think it should still be outlawed,” he said. “But we’re stuck with it. The state passed it and said ‘deal with it.’”
Since they’re going to be stuck with it anyway, Wise said, the city may as well as make some tax revenue from it.
“If some place decides they want to invest that kind of money into bringing something like that to Hoopeston, I say go for it and let’s make some money off it,” he said.
Wise said the council could dedicate any tax revenue the city generated off of cannabis sales to the police department or emergency services to address any of the issues created by the legalization of cannabis.
Whatever the council decides, Wise said, cannabis is not going to suddenly disappear from the community.
“It’s not going to disappear, no matter what we do, it’s not going to disappear,” he said.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry added his opinion near the end of the discussion on the matter, stating that he would like to wait and watch how cannabis sales are implemented in communities across the state for six months.
“I’d like to watch this system for six months and just see how it works,” he said.
Should the council decide to reverse its decision on cannabis sales in the future, Crusinberry said the council will have to look at zoning regulations to reflect cannabis sales just as they have for alcohol sales in the past.
The motion to prohibit cannabis sales in Hoopeston passed 5-2 with Houmes, Ankenbrand, Aldermen Bill Goodwine, Robin Lawson and Lourdine Florek voting in favor and Wise and Alderman Bill McElhaney voting against. Alderman Chad Yaden was absent.
Ankenbrand stated that he might have voted against prohibiting cannabis sales locally if the state had a better plan for how to implement this new system.
In order to future proof the issue, Houmes presented an ordinance to pass an occupational tax for cannabis sales in the city in the council ever decides to allow cannabis sales locally.
While the ordinance originally called for a tax rate of three percent, Florek asked that the ordinance allow the city to tax it at whatever the maximum tax rate is at the time the cannabis sales are allowed in the city.
The motion passed 7-0.
In other business:
- Houmes asked the council to approve acquiring the property at 202-204 N. Market St.
The property has been marked for demolition by the city and the bid specifications for the project are available at city hall.
Since the city is going to bring the building down, Houmes recommended the city acquire the property rather than leave it to be sold by the tax trustee.
Crusinberry said the cost will be $800 to purchase it from the tax trustee.
He said the council wants to acquire the property before demolition because the city will be spending close $50,000 to tear down the building and it doesn’t make sense to leave the property there to be sold by the tax trustee for $800 to someone else.
Crusinberry said this is a small investment to help the city potentially recoup some of the money it will spend bringing the building down.
“At least we’ll have ownership after we spend that much money for demo,” he said.
The motion passed 6-1 with Florek voting no.
- Houmes also discussed dim or burnt out street lights around the city.
Houmes has spoken with Police Chief Jim DeWitt and Tom Bookwalter about the issue.
“The police department has really been helping identify the street lights that are out,” he said.
Houmes said Bookwalter has a more direct way to report outages or dim bulbs than calling Ameren’s 1-800 number, so he’s been relying on Bookwalter to report any issues.
Currently, Houmes said, the city has more than 60 street lights that need to have bulbs replaced. Almost all of the downtown lights are on that list.
While Ameren is working on replacing these bulbs, Houmes said there are no doubt others in town that need to be replaced and asked local resident to help by reporting any dim or burnt out street lights to Ameren at 800-755-5000 or the HPD dispatch.
He asked residents to remember not to give their address, but the address closest to the street light in question when they call to report an issue.
- Goodwine announced there will be a tax levy hearing at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 3.
He said the tax levy increase is above the five percent mark, so a hearing is necessary.
Goodwine said the levy is unchanged from last year except for the police pension.
“Everything is the same except for the police pension,” he said.
Goodwine said the police pension will go up $54,000.
This move, combined with funds from the general fund, will put the city a level where the police pension will be fully funded in 20 years, Goodwine said.
Asked if that is a normal schedule of payment, Goodwine said it is what the Department of Insurance recommends .
- Ankenbrand thanked Marvin Dobkins for purchasing and tearing down a vacant house on the corner of Elm and Market.
“Cleaning up Ward 2 real nicely, little by little,” he said.
Crusinberry said this was the fourth or fifth vacant house that local residents have purchased and brought down.
“It seems like we have some residents working with us,” he said. “If we work together maybe we can keep moving forward with that.”
- Wise reported that the Street & Alley Department has completed the yearly alley clean-up and planned to start on picking up leaves Wednesday.
He said they planned on starting picking up leaves on the southeast side of the city.
Crusinberry said the department was delayed in finishing the alley clean-up because of weather and other factors.
The Hoopeston City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Hoopeston City Hall. A tax levy hearing will take place at 6:45 p.m. prior to the meeting.