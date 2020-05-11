The Hoopeston City Council discussed the possibility of easing some of the city’s COVID-19-related restrictions during last week’s meeting.
Brad Hardcastle, Hoopeston Emergency Management Agency (HEMA) Director, reported that the city’s Emergency Managers Group, which includes Police Chief Jim DeWitt and Fire Chief Joel Bird among others and has been overseeing COVID-19 restrictions in the city, had met to discuss the latest guidelines from the state.
He said the group hopes to loosen control over city park areas by the end of May.
Hardcastle said this would likely include loosening restrictions for tennis courts and baseball fields as long as state guidelines are followed.
The council approved declaring a state of emergency in March in order to allow the city to be reimbursed for any expenditures it had to make related to COVID-19 restrictions. This has also give the mayor and the Emergency Managers Group the authority to enact restrictions related to public spaces in the city.
Alderman Alex Houmes asked why the city couldn’t return to its normal methods of operation, specifically returning control of policies related to city business to their respective businesses.
Hardcastle pointed out that the county is still seeing new cases of COVID-19.
As of Sunday, there are 28 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Public Health Department, nine of these cases have been released from isolation and one has died.
Hardcastle said there have been no confirmed cases in Hoopeston, though a few local people have been quarantined for possible exposure.
He said this is the reason that restrictions are needed for the time being.
During the meeting, the council also approved a new employee policy that will provide 100 percent pay for employees who stay at home due to possible COVID-19 infection of themselves or to care for a family member who has been infected or exposed.
In other business:
- Mayor Bill Crusinberry reported seeing an underage city resident driving a golf cart twice and reminded city residents that a person must be age 16 or older and have a driver’s license to drive a golf cart.
- Crusinberry also reported that he had submitted three properties to the land bank for demolition.
- Houmes reported that park employees are doing their yearly clean-up and the new scoreboard should installed at the Pony League Field in a month or so. He added that the parks department is looking to plant more trees.
- The council approved $76,635 for a Donahue & Associates proposal to install a new SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system, which monitors the water system and other provides other functions.
Alderwoman Lourdine Florek said the control system is needed for the city’s water plant as the current system is more than 25 years old and running on outdated software.
The proposal passed in a 6-1 vote after Alderman Chad Yaden questioned if payment would come from funds generated by the monthly infrastructure fee.
Florek said the money would come from those funds.
Yaden said he disagreed with how those funds had been utilized, including the purchase of a jet truck last year. After further discussion of water department funds, the vote was taken with Yaden casting the only no vote.
- The council approved the Russell Leigh & Associates audit proposal at a cost not to exceed $7,600.
- Alderman Jeff Wise said alley clean up is underway and will be completed in a week or two.
- The decision to discontinue the city’s garden meter program also generated discussion during the meeting.
Alderman Carl Ankenbrand relayed concerns he had received from constituents about the loss of the program, pointing out that 120 out of the city’s 564 meters were utilizing the program.
Florek repeated the reasoning behind the decision to discontinue the program from the previous meeting, pointing out that meters used for the program are old and breaking down and that replacement parts are extremely difficult to find.
Florek also pointed to the city’s water rates, raising the point that the city has had a five percent increase in rates each year for several years, except for last year. Florek had hoped to go another year or two before having another increase.
However, she said, keeping lower rates means the city can’t qualify for some grants and other programs.
Florek said eliminating the program will allow the water department to lower expenses and save some money.