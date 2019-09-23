The Hoopeston City Council approved $175,000 in Tax Increment Finance (TIF) funds to help Subway relocate from its current location across Route 1 to the former First Farmers Bank & Trust building last week.
The council had pledged the funds earlier this year as part of an effort to continue pushing forward with the plan to build a truck stop on the southeast corner of Routes 1 and 9 where Subway currently resides.
While the other occupants of the building had made arrangements to move, Subway was still under a lease and needed another location before the project could move forward.
The city pledged funds to help with this move and, during last weeks meeting, the council approved those funds in a 5-2 vote.
Alderman Bill Goodwine voted against the measure, though he said he didn’t want to stop the move from going forward.
Goodwine’s concerns about the issue lie with the company that is planning on constructing the truck stop.
Goodwine pointed out that Casey’s has not signed any agreements to purchase the land yet.
Without some kind of assurance from Casey’s that they are dedicated to moving forward with the project, Goodwine was opposed to committing the funds to help move Subway since, should Casey’s not move forward with the project, there would be no need to move Subway.
“Without an agreement with Casey’s there’s no need to move Subway,” he said.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry said Casey’s won’t sign a purchase agreement on the five parcels of land in question without first making certain that Hooterville Broadcasting, which owns Subway’s current building, is released from having to provide a building for Subway and that Hooterville Broadcasting has released Subway from its long-term lease.
Crusinberry said there has also been a great deal of discussion between the city’s engineers and Casey’s corporation regarding the project.
Crusinberry said a project of this magnitude doesn’t come along often for Hoopeston and that he is confident in the project.
Goodwine compared the situation to a game of telephone and wished that all the parties involved would be more up-front about everything.
Crusinberry pointed out that the project has already born fruit for the city as it has already resulted in a property that had, for years, generated no tax revenue for the city being transformed into a revenue generator with the construction and opening of the new First Farmer’s Bank & Trust building on Route 1.
He said the land for that building was part of a three-way land swap connected to the truck stop project.
Alderman Jeff Wise also pointed out that Casey’s had also committed $25,000 to aid in the Subway move.
Goodwine recognized the potential for the project and wasn’t trying to stop it, he simply feels that more information is needed for the council to do their due diligence before spending taxpayer money.
Alderwoman Lourdine Florek also voted against the measure, feeling that the council shouldn’t approve the money for the Subway move until there is more forward movement on the project as a whole to indicate that it will happen.
Florek pointed out that, as she read it, she found nothing in the agreement between the city and Subway that would ensure the city wouldn’t have to pay the $175,000 to Subway if the Casey’s project fell through.
Crusinberry said that Subway will be reimbursed by the city for expenses they incur during the move and the city wouldn’t have to pay if they didn’t move.
Florek and Goodwine asked why Subway wouldn’t move, even if the Casey’s project didn’t happen.
“All of this is not to get a new Subway,” Florek said. “It’s to get a new truck stop.
Crusinberry ended the discussion by stating that, should the council not approve the agreement, it would be looked at as being uncooperative and could damage the success of the project.
The motion passed 5-2, but the discussion on the matter was not over.
During the public comment section, Grant Township Supervisor Megan Deck reminded the council that when it had approached all the local taxing districts in the area about extending the city’s TIF district several more years it had agreed to consult those taxing districts when using TIF funds.
Deck said the city had not consulted the tax districts before moving forward with this plan.
Speaking on behalf of the township, Deck said echoed Goodwine’s concerns about a lack of written agreements regarding the truck stop project.
Furthermore, Deck asked the council to remember to consult the taxing districts in the future before making further decisions regarding TIF funds.
In other business:
- Crusinberry outlined the city’s plan to repair Thompson Avenue from the CSX tracks to the eastern city limits.
He said the city will ask for Federal Highway Administration funds to cover 80 percent of the project costs. The city will cover the remaining costs with funds from the motor fuel tax that have been accruing for several years.
Crusinberry said the plan is to go out for bids around October 2020 and hopes to see construction start in 2021.
Crusinberry said he and Tracy Fullen, an engineer with Donohue & Associates, will be using the time between now and when the bids go out to brainstorm ideas to address storm water issues around that area.
- The city received a request from Keep Vermilion County Beautiful to increase its yearly pledge from $150 to $1,000. No action was taken on the request.
- Alderman Chad Yaden reported that cemetery clean-up will begin Oct. 1.
The Hoopeston City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at city hall.