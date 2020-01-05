The Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce presented it annual awards to local business owners and groups Saturday at the Community Awards Ceremony at the Lorraine Theatre.
Emily Brown presented the awards on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce and started off with the Business of the Year Award.
“We have so many unique, amazing businesses in Hoopeston, it’s hard to choose one,” Brown said.
The Business of the Year Award went to the Okinawan School of Karate.
Brown said the school’s owner, Mike Webb, provides a great service to the community while also teaching youths appropriate lessons about focusing attention, skills and life lessons.
“Students come from all over the area just to learn from Mike and we’re very lucky to have his business located in downtown Hoopeston,” she said.
After accepting the award, Webb said 2019 had been a year when he developed several new systems in his school and got his family more actively involved with the business as his wife, Delaine, got involved with their marketing systems and their son, Chris, took over their video productions.
Webb said they also saw an increase in the number of students they had this year, going from 38 students all the way up to 74 students.
“My best year ever,” he said.
Webb said he didn’t really consider the parking outside until a couple people commented on how good it was to see a busy downtown again.
“I went out one evening and looked and I thought ‘Yeah, this is pretty cool,’” he said.
Webb hopes that the success his business has seen in the past year is shared by other businesses in the downtown area.
“I hope, as they say, all boats rise with the tide and all the downtown businesses can benefit from that,” he said.
Webb thanked the Chamber of Commerce for the award and commented on the longevity of his business.
“They always say that small businesses rarely make it past five years,” he said. “This year will be my 25th year in business, so thank you very much.”
The next award the chamber presented was the Restaurant of the Year Award.
The award went to the Rossville Family Restaurant, represented by owners Jim and Angela Graveline.
Brown said the Rossville Family Restaurant offers friendly customer service with a broad menu of selections with generous helpings. She said the restaurant also helps cater community events.
Jim Graveline said it was truly an honor to be recognized by the Chamber of Commerce.
“We just truly try out best to serve our community and the surrounding area,” he said. “We try to make northern Vermilion County a place to come to from all over. It’s nice to have this award. We thank you all.”
Brown next presented the Chamber’s President’s Award to Brandi Totheroh.
“This busy working mom is definitely a person who stands out as someone who is always there to lend a helping hand,” Brown said.
Brown said Totheroh is actively involved in helping with food drives, senior dances and events like the Magical Express.
“She serves all the members of our community,” she said.
Brown said Totheroh is a long-time member of the chamber of commerce and currently serves as treasurer.
“She helped rebuild the chamber when it had dwindled down to just a few board members,” she said.
Totheroh is also a member of the Hoopeston Area Women’s Club, Hoopeston Multi-Agency Board Member and a member of the Hoopeston Economic Development Committee.
After receiving the award, Totheroh said Hoopeston is a community filled with people who want to help others.
“Take a look around, this community is full of helpers and I’m proud to be one of them,” she said. “Hoopeston is doing great things. Thank you so much.”
Brown next presented the chamber’s Community Service Award to the Save the Lorraine Foundation.
Brown said Hoopeston is fortunate to have a group of people who are passionate about preserving the history of Hoopeston.
“This group is not only saving this city’s history building-by-building, they are providing quality entertainment to our community through concerts, stage performances and movies,” she said.
Brown pointed to the group’s most recent efforts to remodel the Little Lorraine to improve the viewing experience for movie-goers.
Save the Lorraine Foundation President Jim Richards spoke about the pride the foundation members have in the work they are doing.
“We really have a great deal of pride in our group,” he said.
Richards cited the hard work of foundation officers Tami Goin and Alex Houmes, crediting them with organizing much of the programming the foundation brings in and presenting them on stage.
He spoke of the work that all of the foundation members put in to make the programming they present at the Lorraine Theatre possible.
“It takes a lot of work to do concessions, sell tickets, run movies, book programs in here and, with your help and the support that you’ve given us, you can look and around and see the love that exists here in this grand old theater that will turn 100 years old in 2022,” Richards said.
Richards said the group is full of hard-working, dedicated individuals who are dedicated to restoring the Lorraine and bringing the city back to some of its former glory.
“We’ve got some tremendously dedicated people who are involved with this program who spend a lot of time, energy and effort in the endeavor to make this a true part of Hoopeston and bring Hoopeston back, perhaps, to some of the glory that we once had.”
The Lorraine Theatre will host a Night of Gospel Music Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. featuring “Jake’s Boys” and Mike Dalton. It will also offer a live production of “Steel Magnolias” Jan. 24-26 with showtimes at 7 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and 3 p.m. Jan. 26.
The final Chamber of Commerce Award of the day was the Someone You Should Know Award.
Brown said the award was something new the chamber wanted to offer this year and presented the award to Eugene Cross.
She said people will see Cross around town in the summertime pulling his lawnmower to work for area residents.
“He sets an example of hard work and responsibility,” Brown said.
Cross thanked the chamber for the award and said planned to continue doing his work for the city of Hoopeston.
To see video of the chamber’s awards presentation, visit www.thehoopestonchronicle.com.