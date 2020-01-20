The Vermilion County Tournament kicked-off Saturday at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. The Lady Cornjerkers started the day for Hoopeston Area with a win over Armstrong-Potomac. Hoopeston Area defeated Armstrong-Potomac in a close match 32-29. Adasyn Jones and Ali Watson led the Lady Cornjerkers in scoring with nine points each. Watson had nine rebounds while Jones had five steals. Lexie Breymeyer put up eight points with six steals and five assists. The Hoopeston Area boys also picked up a big win in their first game of the tournament. Hoopeston Area took on Westville Saturday. Taking an early, Hoopeston Area didn’t let up for the rest of the game. The Cornjerkers went into the half leading 25-17 and kept the offense up for the rest of the game putting up 15 in the third quarter and adding another 10 in the fourth to cement their 50-35 victory over Westville. Hoopeston Area’s Lucas Hofer, who recently scored his 1,000th career point, led the team in scoring with 15 points. Following closely behind was Mauricio Gonzalez with 12 points. Rhys Root had nine points, Cameron Flint had six and Chris Catron and Josh Delfino each had four points. The Cornjerkers started their week with a heartbreaking loss to Milford Jan. 14. Milford took an early 14-6 lead and kept on the pressure in the second quarter with 13 additional points while holding Hoopeston Area to 10. Milford went into the half with a 27-16 lead. Hoopeston Area continued to struggle to close the gap with Milford in the third quarter, being outscored 10-7. Hoopeston Area would rebound in the fourth quarter, finding their stride and putting up 18 to Milford’s nine, but the comeback came too late and Hoopeston Area was defeated 46-41. Hofer led the team in scoring with 18 points. Gonzalez put up 13 points, while Flint scored five and Payton Berlin and Delfino each had two points scored. Delfino had eight rebounds, Gonzalez had five, Hofer had four and Berlin and Flint each had two. Hoopeston Area had another difficult loss at home Friday night when Robinson defeated them 67-52. Robinson put up some explosive offense right out of the gate, putting up 23 points to Hoopeston Area’s 15 in the first quarter. While their offense slowed in the second quarter, only putting up 10 points, their defense stepped up and kept Hoopeston Area to only four points in the quarter. Hoopeston Area found their stride in the second half, putting up 33 in the second half, but the damage had been done in the first half and Robinson didn’t let up on offense either, scoring 34 points in the second half. Robinson would go on to defeat Hoopeston Area 67-52. Hofer put up 19 points on the night, followed closely by Delfino with 15. Flint had six points, Gonzalez had five points, Nick Hofer had three points, Root and Hunter Tate each had two points. The Cornjerkers will return to Danville to continue play at the Vermilion County Tournament Thursday when they take on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at 6:30 p.m. at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. The tournament finals will be Saturday with the fifth place game at 5 p.m., the third place game at 6:30 p.m. and the first place game at 8 p.m. The Lady Cornjerkers started their week with a loss to Oakwood Jan. 13. Oakwood defeated Hoopeston Area 26-16. The Lady Cornjerkers next took on Chrisman Thursday and picked up a big 53-28 win. Watson had a big game, putting up 32 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. Jones had nine points, while Breymeyer had six, Logan Watson had four and Lacie Breymeyer had two. Sadie Drayer had six rebounds while Avery Dixon had three. Emma Glotzbach and Jones each had two steals. The Lady Cornjerkers will resume tournament play Wednesday when they take on Oakwood again at 6:30 p.m. at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. The tournament finals will be on Friday with the fifth place game at 5 p.m., the third place game at 6:30 p.m. and the first place game at 8 p.m.
