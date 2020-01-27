It was a weekend of heartbreaking losses for Hoopeston Area teams at the Vermilion County Tournament in Danville.
The Cornjerkers took on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in their second round game at the tournament after defeating Westville in the opening round.
BHRA, who would go on to win the Vermilion County Tournament, dominated the Cornjerkers in the first half of the game, outscoring Hoopeston Area 43-17 in the first two quarters.
BHRA didn’t let up in the second half, putting up 25 to Hoopeston Area’s 15.
BHRA defeated Hoopeston Area 68-32.
Lucas Hofer and Josh Delfino each had nine points for Hoopeston Area, followed Cameron Flint with six, Payton Berlin with four, Mauricio Gonzalez with three and Nick Hofer with one.
Hoopeston Area would wind up in the third/fourth place game against Salt Fork.
Salt Fork battered Hoopeston Area in the first half, outscoring them 20-11, but Hoopeston Area battled back in the third quarter, putting up 13 to Salt Fork’s eight.
The Cornjerkers forced the game into overtime by putting up 11 in the final quarter, tying the game at 35.
Both team’s showcased their defense in the first overtime, holding each other to only four points.
Salt Fork would pull ahead in the second overtime, defeating Hoopeston Area 48-43.
Lucas Hofer stepped up big-time on offense for Hoopeston Area, putting up 23 points during the game. Cameron Flint had nine points, Rhys Root had five, Mauricio Gonzalez had four and Josh Delfino had two.
The Cornjerkers were set to travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm Tuesday and will be back in action Friday when they face Salt Fork again in non-tournament action at 6 p.m. on the road. The Cornjerkers will then host La Salette at 4 p.m. Saturday in Hoopeston.
While the Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers started the Vermilion County Tournament with a big win over Armstrong-Potomac, they couldn’t carry that momentum through the rest of the tournament.
They faced-off against Oakwood in the second round of the tournament and came up short.
The teams started fairly evenly-matched, but Oakwood put the hammer down in the second quarter, putting up 17 to Hoopeston Area’s 7.
The Lady Cornjerkers would reign in Oakwood’s offense in the second half, but couldn’t dig themselves out of the hole and lost 37-19.
The Lady Cornjerkers would take on Salt Fork Friday night, battling for third place at county.
Hoopeston Area again held it’s ground in the first quarter only to have their opponents pull ahead in the second quarter.
The Lady Cornjerkers were unable to recover in the third quarter, but had a last-minute burst of offense in the fourth that put them back in contention.
Heading into the final quarter trailing 25-16, Hoopeston Area scored 14 points in the fourth while holding Salt Fork to only six.
Heartbreakingly, the Lady Cornjerkers would come up one point short and fell to Salt Fork 31-30.
Adasyn Jones and Ali Watson led the Lady Cornjerkers in scoring with eight points each.
The Lady Cornjerkers were back in action Monday against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. They will travel to Danville Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to take on Schlarman Academy.