The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers started their week with a high-scoring game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm on the road.
Hoopeston Area secured an early 18-13 lead in the first quarter, but GRF would put up 20 to Hoopeston Area’s 14 in the following quarter.
The GRF went into the half lead 33-32.
Hoopeston Area struggled to find their offensive footing again in the third quarter, only scoring four points as GRF continued to stride forward with 13 points.
The Cornjerkers would find their footing again in the fourth quarter, putting up 17 points, but they couldn’t overcome their third quarter stumbles nor could they stop GRF from putting up an additional 19 points in the fourth quarter.
GRF would defeat Hoopeston 65-52.
Lucas Hofer would lead the Cornjerkers in scoring with 22 points with four three-pointers. Payton Berlin put up nine points, with two three-pointers, Mauricio Gonzalez and Josh Delfino had seven each, Rhys Root had four and Cameron Flint had three.
Hofer had six defensive rebounds. Delfino had three offensive rebounds and one defensive rebound. Flint had two offensive rebounds and one defensive rebound.
The Cornjerkers faced another tough opponent on the road when they took on Salt Fork Friday.
Salt Fork dominated the first two quarters offensively, scoring 20 points over the first two quarters to Hoopeston Area’s seven.
The Cornjerkers found their footing in the third quarter, putting up 15 points, but couldn’t stop Salt Fork on offense as their opponents answered with 23 points of their own.
Hoopeston Area would fall to Salt Fork 51-32.
Hofer scored 12 points during the game. Flint had eight points, Chris Catron had seven points, Delfino had three and Root had two.
The week ended on a high note for the Cornjerkers as they hosted La Salette Academy Saturday.
Hoopeston Area took an early lead and didn’t let up for the first half.
The Cornjerkers scored 17 in the first quarter, but La Salette kept themselves in contention with 11 points of their own in the first quarter.
The second quarter was similar with Hoopeston Area putting up 17 to Salt Fork’s 13.
The Cornjerkers went into the second half with a 34-24 lead.
The offense slowed down in the second half with Hoopeston Area only putting up three points in the third quarter and nine points in the fourth quarter.
La Salette also slowed down a bit, but still out-scored Hoopeston Area in the second half by putting up eight points in the third and 10 points in the fourth.
La Salette came up just short of a successful rally and Hoopeston Area walked away with a 46-42 win.
Hoopeston Area will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to take on Oakwood. They will be back in action at 6 p.m. Friday when they are on the road to take on Chrisman. Hoopeston Area will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers also faced tough opponents last week.
They started their week with home game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
BHRA outscored Hoopeston Area 20-14 in the first half.
Hoopeston Area was unable to get a leg up on BHRA’s offense in the second half as BHRA continued to consistently outscore them. BHRA outscored Hoopeston Area 24-15 in the second half.
BHRA would go on to win 44-29.
Hoopeston Area’s Adasyn Jones led the team in scoring with 10 points, followed closely by Lexie Breymeyer with eight points.
Hoopeston Area’s woes continued when they traveled to Danville to face Schlarman Thursday.
Schlarman Academy held a commanding lead throughout the first half, putting up 42 points to Hoopeston Area’s 17 points.
Hoopeston Area was unable to find their footing in the second half, only scoring 11 points over the course of two quarters as Schlarman scored 25 and went on to win 67-28.
The Lady Cornjerkers played their final home game of the regular season Monday against Armstrong-Potomac. They will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. when they travel to take on Milford.