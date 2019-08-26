The Hoopeston Area High School golf team started their season with a home meet against Watseka, Donovan and Cissna Park at Hubbard Trail Country Club outside Rossville.
Hoopeston Area placed fourth with with a team score of 281 with Watseka placing first, Donovan taking second and Cissna Park coming in third.
Trevor Swartz led the Cornjerkers in scoring with 66 and was the team medalist. Trent Betka shot a 71 while Owen Johnson and Deegan Leslie had a 72.
The Hoopeston Area High School girls golf team took on Watseka at the meet.
Watseka took home the 236-254 victory.
Alyssa Yaden led the team in scoring with a 51. Payton Armstrong and Kylie Brown each had a 68 while Madison Foster had a 67.
Hoopeston Area was set to travel to take on Westville Monday and Rantoul/Fisher Tuesday.