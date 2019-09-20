The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers soccer team, coming off a heartbreaking loss in the championship game of the Cornjerker Classic, were back in action Sept. 16 when they took on an undefeated Judah Christian team.
Hoopeston Area looked to put a stop to Judah Christian’s winning ways.
Judah struck first with a goal by Izak Brown with the assist to Joseph Linsner. Hoopeston Area’s Rhys Root tied the game at one at just over the 12-minute mark when he pounded a free kick past Judah goalie.
Less than thirty-seconds later Ben Brown scored the go-ahead goal for the Cornjerkers after a nice pass from Neil Williams.
After Brown’s goal, the Cornjerkers went on a scoring tear with goals from Colby Burton, Cameron Flint, Root’s second goal on a free kick and Josh Delfino with three goals in the second half to defeat Judah Christian by the score of 8-3.
The winning goalie was Payton Berlin.
The win improved the Cornjerkers record to 11-1-1.
Hoopeston Area traveled to Schlarman Academy in Danville the following night and won 11-1 with Payton Berlin as the winning goalie.
Scoring for Hoopeston Area were: Neil Williams assisted by Cameron Flint; Cameron Flint assisted by Neil Williams; Lucas Hofer unassisted; Josh Delfino assisted by Cameron Flint; Josh Delfino assisted by Will Nogle; Neil Williams unassisted; Josh Delfino assisted by Colby Burton; Cameron Flint assist Ben Brown; Luke Crase assisted by Gabe Joneikis; and Payton Berlin assisted by Luke Crase.
The Cornjerkers defeated University High from Urbana Thursday by the score of 6-3. Payton Berlin was the winning goalie. Scoring for Hoopeston Area were: Neil Williams assisted by Lucas Hofer; Rhys Root assisted by Cameron Flint; Neil Williams assisted by Rhys Root; Rhys Root (Free Kick); Josh Delfino assisted by Ben Brown; Lucas Hofer assisted by Isaias Diaz (CK).
Hoopeston Area will be back in action with games Monday at Unity, Tuesday Bismarck-Henning Rossville Alvin played in Rossville, Thursday at Georgetown Ridge-Farm/Westville, Friday at Charleston, and Saturday at Teutopolis.
Hoopeston Area’s season record stands at 13-1-1.