On Friday April 17th, 2020, Governor Pritzker announced that he was extending the mandatory school closure through the end of the school year, due to the threat of the spread of COVID-19 virus. The closure order extends to all K-12 schools, both public and private. As of Friday the 17th, Illinois had recorded 27,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,134 deaths.
As a result of the governor’s order, Hoopeston Area schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019/2020 school year. No doubt it is a distressing idea to most, but we will continue to engage students with academic content, provide connections with teachers and building leaders, and provide food for families. Our academic content and food distributions will continue on Mondays from 11 am - 12 pm at Rankin Lions Club, East Lynn Fire Station, Wellington Post Office and John Greer Bus lane in Hoopeston. As usual academic content can also be accessed electronically.
This is certainly not the way any of us envisioned this school year, especially our graduating seniors. Decisions about events such as graduation are being discussed and evaluated. There is a possibility that a graduation ceremony would be held at a later date, or if that is unwise due to continuing COVID-19 issues, we will devise another method of celebrating our Graduates.
No matter what happens, our hearts are with our families, students, and teachers and school family as we work toward the best possible conclusion to our school year. Be comforted by the words of Chris Dier. Dier teaches world history and AP human geography at Chalmette High School in St. Bernard Parish. He was in high school when Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005, and he and his family moved to Texas, where he finished high school and attended East Texas Baptist University. I echo the sentiment in the profound words he wrote in an open letter to all of our 2020 graduates:
“There’s nothing I, or anyone, can say to make up for that time you are losing in what is supposed to be one of the best years of your life. But I can offer some encouragement. Right now, you have the power to make the most out of this unfortunate situation. If a decade of teaching has taught me anything, it’s that people your age are resilient and innovative.
Your generation can navigate multiple worlds and bounce between physical and digital spaces with ease. You are part of the most racially and ethnically diverse generation, and you embrace those differences in ways adults seem to struggle. You courageously put yourselves out there for the world to see and criticize. You push boundaries and challenge norms. You find ingenious ways to compensate for any gaps you may have accrued without the help of educators, whether it’s through Khan Academy or a sibling. It’s a small wonder why “post-Millennials are on track to become the most well-educated generation yet.”
I can also offer some advice. Help one another and your family. They need you. Do your grandparents or your elderly neighbors need groceries? Offer support. Some teachers may even need your help as many try to transition to online learning. We need you. Utilize your tech savvy ways to bring yourselves closer together. Practice “social distancing,” or physical distancing, but stay as social as ever. FaceTime. Text. Tweet. Snapchat. Make Tik Tok videos (I don’t know if that’s still a thing so don’t laugh if I’m already out of date). Use these platforms to connect and uplift.
Binge Netflix and Disney+. Make memes. Exercise. Read books – maybe even those boring ones your English teachers were stoked for you to read. Or just read manga. Read something! Reach out to those friends you know don’t have internet access. Call and check up on ‘em. Listen to podcasts. Make a podcast. Start a hobby. Journal for posterity. You’re living through history. Your bold reaction to this is going to make history.
Lastly, I can offer some support. You may not know me, but I feel your pain; it stings. We as educators mourn with you. Again, you are not forgotten. We see your hard work. We value your unique perspectives. We hear your audacious voices. We cherish all of it, and we will continue to do so even from afar.
I am sad for you; truly, I am. I feel deeply for you; truly, I do. It makes my heart hurt as I write. But if there is any group that can plow through this in creative ways, it is your group. There is no pandemic strong enough to silence you or dent the passion of your generation. Keep your head up and keep fighting. Our country needs you because you provide hope for our future. This year may not be what you envisioned, but I’m eager to see what you do with it.
After all, it is still very much your year.”
HAHS will be joining schools around the nation in #LightsForTheFight. Schools around the nation are turning on their athletic field lights from 8:00 PM to 8:20 PM each Friday night throughout the quarantine as a sign of support for our students, as well as for all the healthcare workers, first responders, and all other essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. A reminder that due to the statewide quarantine measures, no one should gather at the school or fields while the lights are illuminated, the gesture is simply a sign of support.
I will be in touch about future details. Stay tuned to the school website, facebook, our local newspapers, and other lines of school communication. A heartfelt thank you to our students, teachers, leaders, and families as they work miracles within this extraordinary set of circumstances. Cornjerker pride is alive and well, and we will get through this together.