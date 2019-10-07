The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers volleyball team was victorious in the game against Iroquois West Oct. 5.
The Lady Cornjerkers defeated Iroquois West 25-16 in the first set.
Iroquois West rebounded in the second match to beat Hoopeston Area 23-25.
Hoopeston Area recovered and defeated Iroquois West 25-19 in the final set.
Hoopeston Area was led by Emma Glotzbach’s five aces and 11 assists as well as Payton Small’s nine kills.
Hoopeston Area is set to return to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they host their “Pink Night” home match against Oakwood.
Hoopeston Area High School golfers took on Oakwood Sept. 30 at Hubbard Trail Country Club.
Oakwood came away with the team victory 218-255 with Oakwood’s Logen Hoshauer as the meet medalist with a score of 48.
Hoopeston Area’s team medalist was Owen Johnson with a score of 56.
Individual scores for Hoopeston Area were: Trevor Swartz 65, Deegan Leslie 66 Brian Armstrong 68 and Trent Betka 71.
Oakwood did not field a girl’s team for the meet, but Hoopeston Area’s team did compete.
Payton Armstrong was the team medalist with a score of 54.
Alyssa Yaden shot a 55 and Madison Foster had a 67.