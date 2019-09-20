The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers took on St. Joseph-Ogden Sept. 16 on the road.
SJO defeated the Lady Cornjerkers 25-5 and 25-5.
The followed this up with a game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Sept. 17.
BHRA defeated Hoopeston Area 25-9 and 25-12.
The Lady Cornjerkers wrapped up their week Thursday when they took on Danville Schlarman at home.
Danville Schlarman defeated Hoopeston Area 25-21 and 25-18.
The Lady Cornjerkers hosted Judah Christian Monday and will travel to Armstrong-Potomac Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. They will host Milford at 6 p.m. Thursday and travel to Watseka for the Watseka Varsity Tournament Saturday.
The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers baseball team defeated Watseka Glen Raymond 13-4 Sept. 14.
The team competed in the IESA Regional Quarterfinals Sept. 18 in Hoopeston and defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-4.
Hoopeston Area was set to take on St. Joseph-Ogden in the regional semifinals Saturday. The results were not available at press time. Check www.thehoopestonchronicle.com for results.