The Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers football hosted its final home game of the season Friday night.
They took on Dwight and were defeated 32-8.
Senior quarterback Elijah Venecia completed 15 passes out of 24 attempts for 182 yards with one touchdown pass to fellow senior Josh Delfino. Delfino had one reception for five yards as well as three carries for nine yards.
Freshman Hunter cannon had five receptions for 75 yards. Abel Colunga had five carries for 21 yards and four receptions for 30 yards.
Chris Catron had four receptions for 61 yards and one carry for 10 yards.
The Cornjerkers will take on Harvard on the road at noon on Saturday.
The Hoopeston Area High School cross country team participated in the Vermilion Valley Conference meet last week.
Allison Pickett took second place at the meet while Michael Helmuth placed sixth.
Both runners earned all conference honors for their performances.
The cross country team is set to compete at the Vermilion County meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Kickapoo. They will travel to Wimple Park in Tuscola for regionals at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers volleyball team took on St. Anne Oct. 14.
The Lady Cornjerkers were defeated in straight sets.
Hoopeston Area was back on the road the following day when they traveled to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
The Lady Cornjerkers couldn’t overcome BHRA and fell 21-25 and 18-25.
Ali Watson had six kills and Sadie Drayer had four blocks during the game.
The Lady Cornjerkers competed in the Vermilion County Tournament this weekend and Monday. The Chronicle will have results from the tournament in next week’s edition.
The Lady Cornjerkers will host their final home game of the season Tuesday when they face Armstrong-Potomac at 7 p.m. They will travel to face-off against Milford at 7 p.m. Thursday.