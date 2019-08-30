Hoopeston Area Superintendent Robert Richardson wants to be inundated with questions for the school district’s upcoming Community Engagement Forum at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Lorraine Theatre.
Richardson said the idea for the forum came about from discussions between him and Board of Education President Dave McFadden about engaging the community.
He said Curriculum Director Emily Brown was consulted about the idea as well as how to get input from the community and the forum took shape from there.
Richardson said website links have been set up to allow district residents to provide their input at https://forms.gle/o4EkHoPwaWPasanH8.
For those who aren’t able to access the website or would prefer to provide written input or questions, these can be sent to the Hoopeston Area School District office at 615 E. Orange St., Hoopeston, IL 60942 or to The Chronicle at 308 E. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
“We want people to send us questions that they want answered,” he said. “I’m going to go over a brief overview of the school process, we’ll probably touch on budgeting and things of that sort, but the main focus is to answer the questions they have. It really depends on the feedback we get from the community.”
Richardson wants to get as much feedback from the community as possible.
“I’m hoping we get just such a large amount of questions that we can’t address them all that evening,” he said.
If that happens, Richardson said the district will utilize The Chronicle and other outlets to answer those questions in written format.
While Richardson said they will have to wait to hear from the community before they can really say what will be discussed during the forum, he anticipates that discipline will be one of the issues community members will have questions about.
Richardson said there will be information he can’t discuss during the forum, such as specific instances of student discipline information, but he’ll be able to share his philosophy on issues affecting the district and what he wants to push district administrators and staff to follow through with.
Richardson hopes to make the forum an annual event as he has heard from administrators in other districts that having this kind of open event with the community can be beneficial.
He pointed to school districts that have a type of “State of the School” address yearly where the superintendent stands before district residents at a meal or public event and just discusses where the district is in terms of finances, curriculum and other matters.
Richardson recognizes it will take some time for the district to get to that level, but he feels its important they start taking steps towards it now.
“I understand it’s probably going to take a few years to get that built, but we need to inform our public,” he said. “I don’t want someone to say they didn’t know and I don’t want it to be because we didn’t provide that outlet.”
Richardson said none of the previous school districts he worked for had offered engagement forums like this, but he has heard positive responses from colleagues in other districts that do and he’s eager to offer something similar in Hoopeston.
“I have some colleagues that did it and I thought it was just an awesome plan to get information out to your community,” he said.
Richardson said the Lorraine Theatre is the perfect place to hold the forum and he hopes they can fill it to capacity.
“Please come out,” he said to district residents. “I don’t know what the capacity of the Lorraine is, but I’d love to see a packed house of people who really want to learn about how the processes and procedures of our school district take place.”