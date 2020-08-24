Hoopeston Area School District recently released a document aimed at providing directions to parents, students and staff regarding students with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each day upon arrival at school, students and staff will participate in symptom screening. Bus students will have symptom screening before boarding the bus.
COVID-19 symptoms include the follow:
Tier 1 — Cough, muscle/body aches, headache, congestion, runny nose
Tier 2 — Fever, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
Quarantine Area: Each school has designated a quarantine area for any students who are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms and may be awaiting pickup or evaluation. Students will always be supervised in the quarantine area.
Covid 19 Testing: If a student is tested for Covid-like symptoms, the student and his/her siblings will remain home from school until a negative test result is received.
The following are scenarios along with the consideration for each cases and the response included in the medical guidance.
At Home: Student experiencing a Covid-19 Tier 1 Symptom
- These Covid-19 symptoms mirror many other non-Covid-19 respiratory conditions (asthma, allergies, common cold, reactive airways, migraines, etc…).
- Guardians know the health history of their children and can determine whether these symptoms are atypical.
- Students will be wearing a mask at school and be socially distanced as much as possible.
- Sanitization of school occurs daily.
- Guardian may decide whether to send these children to school.
- Guardian communication with the teacher is recommended if a student attends.
- If the student is kept home, the guardian calls the office.
At Home: Student experiencing a Covid-19 Tier 2 Symptom
These symptoms require a student to remain home in a ‘normal’ school year.
- Student is kept home.
- Guardian calls the school office.
- Students must remain at home until they are symptom free, and a minimum of 24 hours.
- If the symptom is fever, students must remain out that day and the next day. They may return on the 3rd day if they have been fever free at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication.
- If the symptom is diarrhea or vomiting, the student must be free of these symptoms for 24 hours.
- If a student is absent for three days, a doctor’s note will be required for readmittance to school.
At School: Student experiencing a Covid-19 Tier 1 Symptom (and school has received no communication from the parent).
- These Covid-19 symptoms mirror many other non-Covid-19 respiratory conditions (asthma, allergies, common cold, reactive airways, migraines, etc…).
- Guardians know the health history of their children and can determine whether these symptoms are atypical.
- Sanitization of school occurs daily.
- Guardian will be contacted and a decision is made whether the student needs to be sent home.
- If the decision is made to send the student home, the student is placed in school quarantine until pickup occurs.
At School: Student experiencing a Covid-19 Tier 2 Symptom
- These symptoms require a student to remain home in a ‘normal’ school year.
- Guardian will be contacted to send the child home.
- Student is placed in school quarantine until pickup occurs.
- Students must remain at home until they are symptom free, and a minimum of 24 hours.
- If the symptom is fever, students must remain out that day and the next day. They may return on the 3rd day if they have been fever free at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication.
- If the symptom is diarrhea or vomiting, the student must be free of these symptoms for 24 hours.
- Deep cleaning (sanitization) occurs in all areas exposed to infection.
- If a student is absent for 3 days, a doctor’s note will be required for readmittance to school.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 OR whose combination of symptoms leads the school to suspect they have COVID-19
- Contact tracing needs to be initiated by the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD). Other students who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 must isolate at home (14 days) and monitor symptoms. Close Contact — Within 6 feet of the person for more than 15 cumulative minutes
- Guardian of the student is encouraged to call the school office and report a confirmed or probable Covid-19 test as quickly as possible.
- Students will be excluded from school and transitioned to remote learning.
- A letter will be sent home notifying families of the positive test.
Students must meet ALL the following criteria to transition back to in-person learning: 24 hours fever free without fever-reducing medication; 10 calendar days have passed since first symptoms as notified by VCHD; Other symptoms have improved
- Deep cleaning (sanitization) occurs in all areas exposed to infection.
Students who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19
- Close Contact — Within 6 feet of the person for more than 15 cumulative minutes
- The Guardian calls the school office/student self-reports, or...
- School calls the guardian.
- Students will be excluded from school and transitioned to remote learning.
- Students may return to in-person learning after 14 days have passed since exposure.
- Deep cleaning (sanitization) occurs in all areas exposed to infection.